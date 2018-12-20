Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Soyuz MS-09 with three ISS crew members on board lands in Kazakhstan

Science & Space
December 20, 8:48 UTC+3
© Alexander Riumin/TASS

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, December 20. /TASS/. The landing section of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 with three crew members from the International Space Station (ISS) and containers with the probes gathered from a hole drilled in the craft’s habitation module has landed in Kazakhstani steppe, 147 km south-east of the city of Zhezkazgan. The Moscow Region’s Mission Control Center told journalists about it on Thursday.

