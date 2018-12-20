Soyuz MS-09 with three ISS crew members on board lands in Kazakhstan

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, December 20. /TASS/. The landing section of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 with three crew members from the International Space Station (ISS) and containers with the probes gathered from a hole drilled in the craft’s habitation module has landed in Kazakhstani steppe, 147 km south-east of the city of Zhezkazgan. The Moscow Region’s Mission Control Center told journalists about it on Thursday.

"There is landing. The landing section with Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon and astronaut of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst has landed," said a representative for the Mission Control Center.

The space vessel undocked from the ISS at 4:40 Moscow time.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and astronaut from the Canadian Space Agency David Saint-Jacques continue working on the ISS.

The next ISS mission will be launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on March 1 onboard the Soyuz MS-12. The new crew will include Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch. Ovchinin and Hague had to arrive to the ISS back in October 2018, but did not fly to the station due to the failure of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket on October 11.