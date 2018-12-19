Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian cosmonaut Kononenko assumes command aboard orbital outpost

Science & Space
December 19, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 04:40 Moscow time on December 20

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Kononenko

Oleg Kononenko

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA) Alexander Gerst has transferred the command of the International Space Station (ISS) to Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on its VKontakte social network page on Wednesday.

Read also
Yuri Gagarin

What we know about space conquerors

"Astronaut Alexander Gerst has transferred the powers of the station’s control and the symbolic key to commander of the ISS-58 expedition Oleg Kononenko," the statement says.

As Roscosmos said, "the crew always marks the change of ‘power’ on the station by ringing the bell - this is an old maritime tradition."

Currently, cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev is preparing together with astronauts Alexander Gerst and Serena Aunon-Chancellor to return aboard the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft to Earth: they are packing the cargoes, carrying out onboard training sessions and checking the spaceship’s major systems.

The spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 04:40 Moscow time on December 20. The descent capsule is set to land in the steppe of Kazakhstan at 08:04 Moscow time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
11
Buran space shuttle celebrates 30th anniversary of milestone flight
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT