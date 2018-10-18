Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Thawing underwater permafrost may cause industrial accidents in the Arctic, scientists say

Science & Space
October 18, 20:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This conclusion was made by the Russian expedition, studying greenhouse gases’ emissions in the Laptev Sea and in the East Siberian Sea

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The underwater permafrost’s thawing in the Eastern Arctic’s seas may cause major industrial accidents on the Arctic shelf. This conclusion was made by Russian scientists, who study greenhouse gases’ emissions during an Arctic expedition, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s press service said.

The expedition, surveying the Arctic offshore areas as sources of greenhouse gases, continues working in the Eastern Arctic seas - in the Laptev Sea and in the East Siberian Sea. The expedition is organized by the Academy of Sciences’ Viktor Ilyichev Ocean Studies and the Pyotr Shirshov Ocean Studies Institutes and Tomsk’s Polytechnic University.

"Scientists say that in the progressing thawing of the underwater permafrost, methane’s emissions from the East Arctic’s seas may affect the planet’s entire climate system," the ministry’s press service said.

"As for preliminary results, which the expedition has received, we can say quite confidently that most surveyed seeps have grown in sizes after the recent studies in 2014 and 2016," the press service quoted the expedition’s leader, Professor at the Tomsk Polytechnic University Igor Semiletov as saying. "Consequences of the geo-ecological catastrophes, which may occur in exploration and production works, and which will ignore results of the latest scientific studies - uncontrolled emission of hydrate gas and so forth - in the material sphere may cause damages, which are hard to overestimate."

According to the ministry’s press service, it is for the first time that the expedition studies the East Arctic’s seas using unmanned underwater vehicles with manipulators, and seabed seismic stations.

About the expedition

The expedition’s base in on board the Russian scientific-research fleet’s flagship Akademik Mstislav Keldysh, which left Arkhangelsk’s port on September 21. The expedition of 55 scientists from the country’s leading scientific institutions will last for 35 days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
2
Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia
3
Training aircraft L-39 crashes in Russian Krasnodar region
4
Attempts to dispute Crimea’s status are futile — Putin
5
Deathtoll in Kerch college shooting climbs to 20 people — authorities
6
Russia, US might reaffirm impossibility of winning nuclear war
7
Putin on attempts to block RT: Russia winning race in ‘hearts and minds’ campaign
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT