Russia to deploy mobile satellite data receiver in Cuba in 2019

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia by the end of April 2019 will deploy in Cuba a mobile receiver of data from remote sensing satellites in the optical and infrared wavelength ranges, as follows from information available at the government purchases website.

The receiver, created in 2015, has passed government certification tests. The station is to go operational before April 30, 2019. It will be receiving data from the satellites Resurs-P, Kanopus-V and Kanopus-V-IK with an infrared camera and transmit them to Russia via Luch data relay satellites.

Roscosmos plans to plant data receivers in the Chukchi Peninsula and at Russia’s station Progress in the Antarctic in 2019.

Earlier, it was announced that the space rocket center Progress was in the process of manufacturing two Resurs-P remote sensing satellites N. 4 and N. 5. Their launches are due in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Satellites number one, two and three were orbited in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The chief designer of the space systems and complexes manufacturer VNIIEM Corporation JSC, Alexander Churkin, earlier said that Russia’s cluster of remote sensing satellites is to have fifteen remote sensing apparatuses by 2020.