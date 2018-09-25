Cuban leader invited to visit Russia

UN, September 25. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is invited to visit Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists in reply to the question about a possible meeting between Russian and Cuban leaders.

"He [Diaz-Canel] has an invitation to visit Russia," Lavrov said on the outcomes of the talks with his Cuban colleague Bruno Rodriguez on the margins of the UN General Assembly’s session.

"Today, we have considered upcoming contacts planned at a political level, including in the context of discussing the current issues of our economic cooperation," Lavrov added, commenting on the outcomes of the meeting. "We are preparing a session of the intergovernmental commission. Of course, we have discussed the coordination of actions at the UN."

Miguel Diaz-Canel replaced Raul Castro as President of Cuba’s Council of State and President of the Republic of Cuba in April 2018.