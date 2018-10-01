Russian Roscosmos chief looks forward to new projects with NASA

MOSCOW, October 1./TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects to develop cooperation with NASA in new projects, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin tweeted on Monday in congratulations over NASA’s 60th anniversary.

"We are grateful to American colleagues for years-long productive cooperation, crowned with the creation of the International Space Station (ISS) that this year turns 20. We hope this cooperation will gain momentum in new projects, as interesting and challenging as that one," Rogozin wrote.

He also congratulated NASA on behalf of Roscosmos. "In 60 years of its active research and technical activity, the organization has done tremendous job in space exploration," he stressed.

NASA and Roscosmos are currently engaged in talks on the construction of a station on the lunar orbit. Rogozin also said Russia would suggest the US to take part in a project to build a station on the surface of an earth-circling satellite. This issue is to be discussed, in particular, when Rogozin will meet with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on October 10.