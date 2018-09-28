Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may build first manned base on Moon’s surface in 2030 — scientist

Science & Space
September 28, 14:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roscosmos corporation said Russia had plans for building its own base for space crews on the surface of the Moon

Share
1 pages in this article
© Albert Garnelis/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia may build the first manned base on the surface of the Moon in 2030, the chief of the nuclear planetology department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute, Igor Mitrofanov, told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Russia to use record short flight scheme in Moon exploration

On Monday, Roscosmos corporation said Russia had plans for building its own base for space crews on the surface of the Moon. The possibility of cooperation with NASA or BRICS countries is being considered, the corporation said.

"I believe that Russia’s first inhabitable module on the surface of the Moon will emerge around 2030 or a little later. It will be the first forepost. Not a full-scale base yet, but a kind of guest house for visiting expeditions," Mitrofanov said. He believes that Russia is capable of carrying out such a program on its own both technologically and financially.

The first module of such a base will be equivalent in size to the module of the International Space Station. It will be planted firmly on the Moon’s surface and covered with a one-meter thick layer of lunar soil, which would protect it even from the effects of strong solar flares.

Mitrofanov said Russian cosmonauts would be able to move to the module from landing capsules, which are relatively small in size. The module would be equipped with a life support system using lunar resources, including water ice, which might be used to make fresh water and oxygen and, in the longer term, hydrogen that might serve as propellant in space rockets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
2
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich
3
Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria — Erdogan
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
EU human rights defenders alarmed at Ukraine’s surge in religious discrimination
6
Russian court releases two Khachaturyan sisters from detention facility
7
US sanctions not to impact Russian state debt and banks, says VEB deputy CEO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT