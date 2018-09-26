Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Global research team date millennia-old magnetic storms using tree rings

Science & Space
September 26, 14:37 UTC+3

A global team of scientists managed to recover data on magnetic storms from thousands of years ago

Share
1 pages in this article
© flickr.com/ddebold

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. A global team of scientists, along with the employees of the Krasnoyarsk Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch and the Siberian Federal University managed to recover data on magnetic storms from thousands of years ago, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s press service reported. The study was published in the Nature Communications journal.

Read also

Arctic’s ancient past revealed: Pre-historic rock carvings and first human settlement

“An international group of researchers, with the participation of the Krasnoyarsk Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch and the Siberian Federal University have managed to pinpoint an increased concentration of stable carbon isotopes in tree rings from several samples of trees located on five continents, from 774 and 993 AD. These dates coincide with historical evidence indicating unusually bright northern lights (aurora borealis). This discovery not only proves the accuracy of the tree rings’ date patterns, but also, in the long run, it will help detect the frequency of abnormal magnetic storms of the past,” the message reads.

Earlier, Japanese scientists discovered that solar flares causing magnetic storms leave traces on tree rings. Heavy charged particles called protons enter the atmosphere and “enrich” the chemical elements forming part of it. Radiocarbon (a “heavy” carbon isotope 14C) is one of the products of this “enrichment”, which then becomes part of the carbon cycle on our planet: namely, it accumulates in trees. The researchers suggested that tree rings from the years with higher solar activity would include higher amounts of heavy carbon.

The Krasnoyarsk scientists, along with their foreign colleagues, decided to check this hypothesis. During the course of the research dubbed COSMIC, they analyzed tree samples from five continents, including trees from the Russian regions of Yamal, Taymyr, Yakutia and Tuva. The study found a significant increase of heavy carbon in all collected samples of tree rings from the summer of 774 and the spring of 993.

Read also

Siberian scientists work on Arctic 'smart cities' project

“We identified the recorded response in trees growing on five continents, in different ecologic zones, in the mountains and on the plains. We can say that this is a universal planetary response. Several historical sources confirm unusually bright lights in the sky during these years. Without a doubt, the scientists managed to discover traces of magnetic storms from the past,” the message states.

A senior researcher at the Siberian Federal University Alexander Kirdyanov explained that the exact dating of tree rings is necessary for climate reconstruction, as well as historical and environmental research. “As a result of this work, we have confirmed once again that by using tree rings, we can describe the past, the last several thousand years, within the precision of a year,” the researcher said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Norway, Russia sign new border treaty
2
Kremlin dismisses reports Moscow refused to receive Israel’s national security adviser
3
Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria
4
Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine added to Ukrainian doxing site
5
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
6
Kiss traffic jams goodbye: Siberian mathematicians solve rush-hour gridlock mystery
7
Putin to visit Baku and Dushanbe on September 27-28
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT