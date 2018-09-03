Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Siberian scientists work on Arctic 'smart cities' project

Business & Economy
September 03, 16:19 UTC+3 TYUMEN

The project’s partners are universities in Canada, Norway, Finland and the US

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS

TYUMEN, September 3. /TASS/. The Tyumen State University received a grant to work on a concept of "smart cities" in the Arctic, the University’s press service said on Monday.

"The University, as a part of an international consortium, has won a grant for a big project "Smart Municipalities in the Arctic Region," where the cost is 5 million rubles ($73,000)," the press service said. "The project’s main objective is to study the existing experience in projecting, organization and promotion of this direction, which is new for the Arctic regions - the organization of "smart municipalities" in the Far North."

The project’s partners are universities in Canada, Norway, Finland and the US.

"The project is aimed at uniting efforts of the international academic community from different universities and research institutions, representatives of the authorities and businesses, who share the interest to the concept of "smart cities and municipalities" in the Far North as a factor of sustainable economic development," the press service quoted the Tyumen University’s Chair of the Economic Theory and Applied Economy Department Irina Liman as saying. "This is why the group of researchers features well-known specialists in "smart" management, technologies, and innovations."

More news on
ARCTIC TODAY

Defense chief warns clash of national interests in Arctic may trigger conflicts

Russia’s North Fleet servicemen research ice at Novaya Zemlya archipelago

Chukotka estimates road link between gold deposit and port to cost $608 mln

"Smart communities," which use various technologies, will make Arctic cities and regions more attractive for the youth and for investors, scientists say.

"Since presently in the Far North complex initiatives in this sphere are a rare occasion, while the interest to the "smart community" concept is growing, we see it necessary to make research in this sphere - this is what this project is for," the press service said.

The Tyumen State University is a member of the National Arctic Scientific-Educational Consortium, which Russian northern universities have organized to raise effectiveness and quality of the Russian Arctic zone’s intellectual development. In addition to this, the Tyumen State University is a member of the Association of Arctic Universities - UArctic - a cooperative network of universities and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North. The Russian university participates in the Fulbright Arctic Initiative, which brings together the Arctic Council’s scholars, professionals and applied researchers from the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden and representatives of state authorities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s F1 racer Daniil Kvyat reported to sign comeback deal with Toro Rosso
2
Russia concerned about situation in Armenia — Lavrov
3
Press review: Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to talk in Tehran and secret UN Syria memo leaked
4
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
5
Siberian scientists work on Arctic 'smart cities' project
6
Kremlin lambasts US spy agencies' recent ‘crude attempts’ to recruit Russians
7
Militants try to gain control of drug trafficking from Afghanistan — Russia’s FSB
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT