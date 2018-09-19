Tyumen university students win thermosphysics conference

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Post-graduate students of University of Tyumen have become winners of the all-Russia scientific conference on thermosphysics and physical hydrodynamics in Yalta, the university’s press service said.

“The university’s students, Tair Yesenbayev and Mohammed al-Musaiker have attended the third all-Russia scientific conference on thermosphysics and physical hydrodynamics in Yalta (Crimea) and presented the results of their research on drop evaporation on thin surfaces and regulation of processes of self-organization of micro and nano particles in colloid solutions,” the press service said.

The report of Mohammed al-Musaiker, a post-graduate student from Yemen, was named the best report in the section “Hydrodynamics and heat and mass exchange in multiphase systems.”

According to the young scientist’s report, the regulation of processes of self-organization of micro and nano particles in colloid solutions and evaporating drops is vital for modern fundamental and applies sciences.

For instance, this can be used in the creation of optoelectronic devices, transparent and flexible conductors, etc.

Mohammed al-Musaiker carries out his research work at the university’s X-BIO laboratory of photonics and microfluidics.

The all-Russia scientific conference on thermosphysics and physical hydrodynamics was held in Yalta on September 10-16. It focused on fundamental problems of modern on thermosphysics and hydrodynamics and is a successor of conferences of young scientists held in the Soviet Union since the 1970s.

The event is organized by the Novosibirsk-based institute of thermosphysics.