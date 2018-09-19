Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Winners of ‘I am Professional’ all-Russia contest enroll in Tyumen University

Science & Space
September 19, 13:40 UTC+3

The contest winners enrolled in the master’s programs in biology, sociology, teacher’s training and oil and natural gas engineering

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Eight winners of the all-Russia student contest “I am Professional” have enrolled in master’s and doctorate programs of University of Tyumen, its press service reported.

In all, some 50,000 people took part in the online stage of the contest and more than 4,800 of them were admitted to final tests.

Over 750 Russian students who took prizes of the contest “I am Professional” got privileges to enroll in Russia’s leading universities.

Valery Falkov, the head of University of Tyumen, one of the contest’s organizers, said that practical orientation is the key principle of the new model of higher education.

“Employers today need specialists not only with main professional skills but also with soft skills,” he said. “Participation in the contest ‘I am Professional’ allows students to become more competitive at the labor market. Moreover, winners were able to enroll in master’s and doctorate programs without entrance exams.”

The contest winners enrolled in the master’s programs in biology, sociology, teacher’s training and oil and natural gas engineering. One of them was admitted to a doctoral degree in information technologies. 

According to the poll conducted by the contest organizers, 25 percent of the winners named preferential education policies the main reason for the participation in “I am Professional.” Master’s programs were selected by 60 percent of the winners.

“I am Professional” is a flagship program of the Russia – Land of Opportunity forum launched in 2017 to bring together educational, career and social projects aimed at the self-realization of Russian nationals and promotion of useful public initiatives.

The first contest was held in 27 education fields in 2017. Its organizers are the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Business Russia public organization, ten universities and Yandex company.

The online registration for the second student contest “I am Professional” will open on September 26. The number of education fields of the new contest will double and 11 more leading Russian universities will join the project as organizers.

University of Tyumen acts as the organizer in the oil and gas field and co-organizer in the fields of journalism, sociology, defectologic education and teachers’ training. 

