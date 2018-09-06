Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

University of Tyumen to host Siberian legal forum in early November

Science & Space
September 06, 15:20 UTC+3

The Siberian legal forum was initiated by the University of Tyumen in 2014

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian and foreign experts will assemble at the University of Tyumen on November 1-2, 2018 to take part in the Siberian legal forum, the university’s press service reported.

“The forum is an open platform for representatives from BRICS countries and a valuable instrument in outlining state practice and policies in the development of national and international law in BRICS countries,” the press service said.

Read also

Siberian scientists work on Arctic 'smart cities' project

The forum will cover the development of competition and anti-monopoly regulation in the digital economy, the legal aspects of BRICS cooperation in the midst of globalization, modern challenges and the future of lawyers in Russia and Kazakhstan, the digitalization of civil legal proceedings, and the development of civil law in today’s media space.

The forum’s delegates will also discuss state management issues, along with the legal aspects of its digitalization, the problems of regulating social and labor relations in a changing economy, enhancing anti-corruption mechanisms in the digital economy, the legal aspects of exports competitiveness, as well as the institutionalization of non-governmental suppliers in the social sphere.

The reports submitted to the forum will be published in special issues of the magazine titled “The University of Tyumen Bulletin. Socio-economic and Legal Research” and BRICS Law Journal indexed by international agencies, including SCOPUS and HeinOnline.

The Siberian legal forum was initiated by the University of Tyumen in 2014 as a platform to discuss legal issue, share experience and establish communication between scientists and researchers from Siberia, other regions of Russia and foreign states.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US and allies gear up to invade Venezuela, expert warns
2
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
3
Kremlin says Russia not involved in Skripal affair at any level
4
Putin, Merkel did not discuss Syria — Kremlin
5
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
6
Russia’s economy minister says no long-term factors for ruble’s weakening in place
7
Vostok-2018 exercise to involve 21 formations from 10 regions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT