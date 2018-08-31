Russia to hold 10 space launches in 2019-2020

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, August 31. /TASS/. Russia expects to conduct 10 space rocket launches in 2019-2020, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Friday.

"Five launches are envisaged for 2019. Five launches of manned and resupply ships, and also of a nodal module are planned for 2020," the vice-premier said at a meeting held at the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation on the problems of piloted cosmonautics in the process of fulfilling long-term space exploration programs.

In 2017, Russia held 21 space rocket launches. In April, then-Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Igor Komarov announced plans of more than 30 launches this year.