Russian scientists begin soil pollution research on Yamal

Science & Space
June 27, 9:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the project, scientists will analyze pollution stages in Yamal’s cities and towns

© Asya Dobrovolskaya/TASS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A group of Russian scientists received a grant from the Russian Fund for Fundamental Studies to analyze soil pollution in all cities and towns in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. The project will last for three years, an expert of the Scientific Center for the Arctic Studies Roman Kolesnikov told TASS.

"Presently, there are certain problems with thorough analysis of the soils there, there are gaps in information about dynamics of changing agricultural landscape, and about sources of the soil’s poly-chemical pollution," he said. "Thus, this project is important and timely for the region."

"The studies will cover all cities and towns, like Kharsaim, Aksarka, Novy Port, Yar-Sale," he added.

During the project, scientists will analyze pollution stages in Yamal’s cities and towns.

"The received information will be used for improvement of the local urban territory’s environment," the scientist continued. "The studies’ fundamental importance will demonstrate migration of pollutants inside the Arctic area’s soils."

According to the Scientific Center’s press service, the studies will feature experts from the Arctic and Antarctic Studies Institute, from the St. Petersburg State University, from the Komi Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, from the Healthcare Ministry’s Center for Strategic Planning, and from the Scientific Center for the Arctic Studies.

"The project is aimed at improvement of the ecology and sanitary conditions for the people living in the region, it will last for three years, and it is supported by a grant from the Russian Fund for Fundamental Studies and Yamal’s government," the press service said. "At the end of studies, scientists will offer recommendations how to monitor ecological state of the local soils, how to adjust pollution norm in this specific region."

"The collected information will be a scientific base for effective use of land," the press service added.

The Scientific Center for the Arctic Studies was organized in the Yamalo-Nenets Region in 2010. It has directions of archeology, ethnology, social and humanitarian studies, regional studies, geology-geographic, medical and ecology-biological research.

ADVERTISEMENT