Archeologists from St. Petersburg unearth 1st century B.C. mummy in Tyva

Science & Space
June 21, 13:58 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The archeologists’ forecasts concerning the condition of the mummy are very optimistic

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. A mummy tentatively dated back to the 1st century B.C. has been found by an archeological expedition from St. Petersburg’s Institute for the History of Material Culture in Tyva, the institute’s press-service said on Thursday.

"In the process of research the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for the History of Material Culture is conducting on a grant from the Russian Geographic Society with the aim of saving unique archeological monuments in the area of the Sayano-Shushenskaya Hydro a sensational discovery has been made at the Terezin burial ground. The scientists unearthed and removed the cover from a stone box containing a mummy, which is tentatively dated back to the 1st century B.C.," the statement runs.

The archeologists’ forecasts concerning the condition of the mummy are very optimistic: it is very likely the soft tissues, skin and fragments of clothing have been preserved.

