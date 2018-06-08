Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian spacecraft with three crewmembers docks with orbital outpost

Science & Space
June 08, 17:02 UTC+3 KOROLYOV (Moscow Region)

They will be received by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and US astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold aboard the ISS

© NASA

KOROLYOV (Moscow Region), June 8. /TASS/. A Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft with the new expedition’s crew has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) and docked with the Russian Rassvet module, Russia’s Flight Control Center told TASS on Friday.

"The manned spacecraft was locked on and docked, the Soyuz MS-09 arrived at the Rassvet module at 16:01 Moscow time," the Flight Control Center said.

The spacecraft has delivered Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor and astronaut of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst to the world’s sole orbiter. They will be received by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and US astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-09 carried out its approaching and docking maneuver using the two-day scheme and the docking was carried out in automated mode. The new expedition’s crew will move into the ISS after checking the air tightness and pressure equalization between the spacecraft and the space station. The crew is expected to transfer to the orbital outpost from 18:00 to 19:00 Moscow time.

