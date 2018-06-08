Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NASA says its rover found organic substances on Mars

Science & Space
June 08, 6:30 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Those substances are not necessarily a sign of life, and might have a non-biological origin, a NASA scientist said

Share
1 pages in this article
Mars

Mars

©  NASA via AP

NEW YORK, June 8. /TASS/. NASA’s Curiosity rover has found traces of organic substances on Mars, but their source is yet to be established, NASA experts said at a news conference broadcast live on the agency’s website.

To identify organic material in the Martian soil, Curiosity drilled into sedimentary rocks that gradually formed billions of years ago from silt that accumulated at the bottom of an ancient lake in Gale Crater. Later, the rover analyzed them with its Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument suite, which heats the samples to release organic molecules from the powdered rock. NASA said in a statement that some of the molecules identified by Curiosity include thiophenes, benzene, toluene, and small carbon chains, such as propane or butene.

Jen Eigenbrode of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said that the organic substances detected by Curiosity were not necessarily a sign of life, and might have a non-biological origin.

"Curiosity has not determined the source of the organic molecules," Eigenbrode said. "Whether it holds a record of ancient life, was food for life, or has existed in the absence of life, organic matter in Martian materials holds chemical clues to planetary conditions and processes."

Besides, the rover also obtained new information about seasonal variations of methane in the Martian atmosphere. The biological origin of those fluctuations has not been ruled out, although there is currently no evidence to support the theory.

"This is the first time we've seen something repeatable in the methane story, so it offers us a handle in understanding it," said Chris Webster of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California. "This is all possible because of Curiosity's longevity. The long duration has allowed us to see the patterns in this seasonal 'breathing.'"

Commenting on the results, Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, said: ""With these new findings, Mars is telling us to stay the course and keep searching for evidence of life.

"I’m confident that our ongoing and planned missions will unlock even more breathtaking discoveries on the Red Planet," he added.

Curiosity was delivered to Mars in August 2012 to examine a crater named after Australian astronomer Walter Gale. The rover is 2.8-meters long and weights 900 kilograms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
2
Putin eyes positive decision on high-speed rail project with China
3
Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor
4
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
5
Russia’s Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Orlov help Washington to win Stanley Cup
6
Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia
7
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT