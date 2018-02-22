Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Humans can reach Mars but unknown radiation may turn out lethal, Russian scientist warns

Science & Space
February 22, 12:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alongside safety matters there is the fund-raising problem that will have to be addressed as well

© NASA

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The current level of science and engineering as it is, humans can reach Mars in principle, but no means exist at the moment of protecting them from radiation there, the chief of the space plasma physics section at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute, Anatoly Petrukovich, told TASS.

