First six satellites under Sfera program to be launched in three years

Science & Space
June 07, 19:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The three years we have for coping with technical and technological problems is a very tight deadline, the general director of the holding company said

Read also

Digital market of satellite services in Russia will grow sevenfold by 2025 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The first six communication and remote sensing satellites to be put in space under the Sfera program Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned during his question-and-answer session on Thursday will be put in space in three years from now, the general director of the holding company Russian Space Systems (affiliated with Roscosmos), Andrei Tyulin, told TASS.

"This is a rather complex task. The three years we have for coping with technical and technological problems is a very tight deadline," Tyulin said, asked when the first satellite might be put in space. At first a demonstrator consisting of a satellite cluster fragment linked with ground infrastructures will be created.

"For now we plan to test only a fragment consisting of six satellites," he said.

