Digital market of satellite services in Russia will grow sevenfold by 2025 — Roscosmos

Science & Space
May 22, 18:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roscosmos will focus on the development of advanced technologies that support the development of both the space industry and the country’s entire economy

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian market of digital satellite services may grow sevenfold by 2025, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Igor Komarov said on Tuesday.

"The digital satellite services market is expected to grow from five to seven times by 2025, and Roscosmos plays and will play an increasingly important role in this market. The infrastructure of navigation and communications will develop new businesses and it will become the driver of the economy," he said speaking at the presentation of space service for digital economy.

According to him, Roscosmos will focus on the development of advanced technologies that support the dynamic development of both the space industry and the country’s entire economy.

"The traditional three sectors are communication, navigation and remote sensing of the Earth. Digital services in these areas make our life more comfortable, convenient and they also form new needs," Komarov noted.

In turn, Milana Elerdova, general director of the Terra Tech company (commercial operator of remote sensing services and geo-information services) said that the number of satellites of the Russian orbital group of Earth remote sensing will increase from seven satellites now to 25 satellites by 2025.

