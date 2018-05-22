Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to create orbital Internet satellite cluster by 2025

Science & Space
May 22, 14:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The system will be operational, even if the ground infrastructure is switched off

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Space Systems Company (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) plans to implement a project to create a global satellite communications network, which will require 288 satellites operating in the 870 km orbit by 2025, Company representative and project Head Yuri Mishin said on Tuesday.

"The Efir project envisages an aerospace infocommunications network. This is the project of creating orbital Internet. We plan 288 satellites in the 870km obit. They will form a system expected to start operating in 2025," Mishin said at the presentation titled: "Space Services for the Digital Economy" in Moscow.

Read also

Russia’s new satellite system may provide Internet worldwide

The presentation was organized by Roscosmos and Russian Space Systems Company. These measures are being held with the support of TASS news agency.

According to Mishin, the system will be operational, even if the ground infrastructure is switched off.

"The system will be quite universal. We plan [to embrace] 10,000 mobile transport objects, 10,000 outlets of collective access to the Internet, 10 million personal communication subscribers and provide for about a billion transactions a day via secure channels," the project head said.

Delays in the system’s work will be minimal, from 5 to 10 miliseconds, he said.

"Upon the development of this system, the state will be able to implement mobile personal departmental emergency communications on the entire territory of Russia. Business will be able to develop its services of managing offices and production facilities and drones. At the same time, citizens will be able to be always in contact, including while on the move," he said, adding that Russian Space Systems Company planned to establish an open community of the developers of devices and services and was inviting all the parties concerned for cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
2
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
3
Serbia to strengthen relations with Russia, China, says president
4
Putin and Modi discuss military cooperation
5
Russia ready to consider gas projects with Bulgaria — minister
6
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
7
Russia considers Venezuelan presidential polls valid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT