High-Level Canadian delegation to attend SPIEF 2018

The Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA) will send a delegation to participate in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on 24-26 May, 2018.

Representatives of major Canadian companies such as Kinross Gold Corporation, SNC Lavalin, Pratt & Whitney Canada, CPPIB, and Bombardier will join the delegation. Chairman of the national board of directors of CERBA Gilles Breton confirmed the intention to send a delegation to SPIEF as part of the strategic partnership between CERBA and the Roscongress Foundation. The parties have signed the cooperation agreement at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2017.

Leading experts of CERBA on industry, international economics and diplomacy will provide assistance and counsel in drafting the content of the forum events, enlisting speakers, etc.

According to Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, the official partnership between the organizations lays the groundwork for Canada’s active participation in key economic forums in Russia and the deepening of trade cooperation in the future.

For reference:

The Roscongress Foundation and The Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA) have signed a cooperation agreement on June 2, 2017. Recognizing the importance of expanding and forging business relations between the Russian Federation and Canada the parties have agreed to foster various international communication grounds, to maintain cooperation in capital investments and finances, in import-export relations, as well as in tourism and cultural exchange. The agreement was signed by Alexander Stuglev, the Director of the Roscongress Foundation, and Lou Naumovski, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA).