Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

High-Level Canadian delegation to attend SPIEF 2018

Press Releases
March 21, 12:17 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

The Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA) will send a delegation to participate in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on 24-26 May, 2018.

Representatives of major Canadian companies such as Kinross Gold Corporation, SNC Lavalin, Pratt & Whitney Canada, CPPIB, and Bombardier will join the delegation. Chairman of the national board of directors of CERBA Gilles Breton confirmed the intention to send a delegation to SPIEF as part of the strategic partnership between CERBA and the Roscongress Foundation. The parties have signed the cooperation agreement at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2017.

Leading experts of CERBA on industry, international economics and diplomacy will provide assistance and counsel in drafting the content of the forum events, enlisting speakers, etc.

According to Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, the official partnership between the organizations lays the groundwork for Canada’s active participation in key economic forums in Russia and the deepening of trade cooperation in the future.

For reference:

The Roscongress Foundation and The Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA) have signed a cooperation agreement on June 2, 2017. Recognizing the importance of expanding and forging business relations between the Russian Federation and Canada the parties have agreed to foster various international communication grounds, to maintain cooperation in capital investments and finances, in import-export relations, as well as in tourism and cultural exchange. The agreement was signed by Alexander Stuglev, the Director of the Roscongress Foundation, and Lou Naumovski, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
2
Lavrov jokes about Russia ‘meddling’ with Japan’s weather
3
Putin, Trump agree arms race would be undesirable
4
Press review: Moscow’s fee cut imperils PACE and Gaddafi’s heirs call for Sarkozy’s trial
5
Sudden doping inspection disrupts Russian football squad’s training session
6
Trump congratulates Putin on winning presidential election
7
Ambassadors to attend meeting in Russian Foreign Ministry on Skripal case
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама