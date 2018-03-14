SPIEF-2018: Youth Economic Forum to be held on 26 May 2018

On 26 May 2018, the SPIEF venue will host the Youth Economic Forum organized by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) in conjunction with the All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization of Small and Medium Business OPORA RUSSIA and the Talent and Success Educational Foundation.

“With a view to fulfilling an assignment by Vladimir Putin to establish a permanent youth platform at the SPIEF, the Programme Committee has suggested holding a special Youth Day on the 3rd day of the SPIEF, which will include the Youth Economic Forum and many other interesting projects. Integrating youth into the work of the SPIEF on a permanent basis will facilitate exchange of experience among representatives of various spheres of life and building of trust between generations, this also reflecting the Forum’s key theme of building a trust economy,” noted Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Head of the Programme Committee of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.

During the forum, participants will have an opportunity to discuss key economic and political issues, including those that were examined as part of the main SPIEF business programme, with leaders of international and Russian businesses, major international experts, and scientists.

Forum programme

The key event of the SPIEF Youth Day programme will be the central meeting ‘Russia’s Youth Economic Agenda for 2018–2024.’ The meeting participants will discuss the development of the potential of young people as an economically active part of the population and expanding the contribution made by young entrepreneurs to GDP.

The economic sessions will focus on identifying the role of young Russian entrepreneurs on the global arena, ways for the youth business community to interact within the G20 as well as the search for unifying principles for today’s young entrepreneurs.

Tapping into the potential of young people in Russia’s current economic conditions will be a separate topic of discussion. The participants will discuss ways to enhance the efficiency of social elevators, the problem of self‑realization among young people in monotowns, and the actions of the government and business to support the professional development of young people in Russia.

A pitch-session will be held for young entrepreneurs at which they will be able to present investors with their vision for the development of new areas of project activities.

Special attention will be paid to the rise of corporate volunteering in Russia, a discussion of global practices, and the search for ways to develop a system of volunteering in the Russian regions.

A number of business programme sessions will focus on the role of information technologies in the life of new generations. Growth in the global digital economy creates new opportunities and also poses certain political risks. The discussions will focus on how to ensure global inclusiveness of the Internet space and economic cooperation online. During a separate session devoted to the computer games industry, participants will discuss ways to gamify processes in real life, tools for transferring useful skills from the game world to reality, and the use of gaming technologies to gain new knowledge and skills.

The Youth Day discussions will address both the economic component of the government’s youth policy and broader issues concerning upbringing, self-fulfilment, global responsibility. How have changes in the global economy and unlimited communication opportunities changed the system of life objectives for young people? What is school’s role in shaping the worldview of young citizens? What should the government’s strategy be in establishing values ​​for the next generation?

The SPIEF Youth Day will also feature a UNESCO session devoted to the establishment of an active position among young people in relation to the global problems of mankind, and the foresight session ‘Trends of the Future: The World of 2030.’

Youth Day will also include an official ceremony to present awards to the winners of the ‘My Country – My Russia’ national contest for original youth projects and educational projects for the socioeconomic development of the Russian regions.

Russia has been holding the ‘My Country – My Russia’ national contest for fifteen years. In 2018, the competition will be held using a grant from the Russian President for the development of civil society provided by the Foundation for Presidential Grants. One of the main objectives of the contest is to involve young people in solving socioeconomic issues in their native regions, cities, and villages. The best project initiatives put forward by the contestants receive support from the federal and regional executive authorities as well as partner NPOs and business structures, as well as invitations to take part in the Youth Day as part of SPIEF. The contest is organized by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, the ‘Socioeconomic Youth Initiatives’ All-Russian Union of Public Associations, and the Russian Academy of Education. The event will be held with the support of the Roscongress Foundation. The event will be held with the support of the Roscongress Foundation.

Roscongress Foundation – a major organizer of congress and exhibition events

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org