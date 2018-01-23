Japan to host exhibition pavilion at SPIEF 2018

A delegation from Japan led by Deputy Director of the Russia Office of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Masamitsu Nagano examined the site of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum – the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre – in the presence of Consul General of Japan in St. Petersburg Masanori Fukushima on January 18, 2018.

The inspection took place as part of preparations for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to SPIEF 2018.

During SPIEF 2018, Japan plans to set up an exhibition pavilion on the territory of the ExpoForum. The pavilion will host meetings of officials, government officials, investors, and business leaders. The Japan Association for Trade with Russia and NIS (ROTOBO) and the Japan External Trade Development Organization (JETRO) are involved in preparations for the visit.

In 2016, Italy held the status of the SPIEF guest country. In 2017, India and Serbia built exhibitions expositions of their countries at the Forum site. The format of the ‘guest country’ has produced good results. Representatives of foreign countries choose it as an effective tool for promoting their investment projects and also an opportunity to demonstrate their national and cultural characteristics and authentic cuisine.

During the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accepted the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to take part in the SPIEF.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on May 24–26, 2018.

Roscongress Foundation – a major organizer of congress and exhibition events

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

