Sergey Cheryomin to speak in Davos about Moscow’s readiness for World Cup

A business session devoted to a presentation of Moscow’s investment, tourism, and sporting appeal will be held on 24 January as part of the programme for the 48th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The event will be attended by Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations (DVMS) Sergey Cheryomin.

The forum in the Swiss Alps on 23–26 January 2018 will include the official Russian residence, known as the Russia House, which has an extensive business and cultural programme planned and is a place for meetings and negotiations between business community leaders, well-known politicians, economists as well as scientists and representatives of creative professions.

A major highlight of the forum’s programme will be a special event hosted by the Russia House that has been organized with the support of the DVMS and is devoted to the 2018 World Cup: ‘It’s More Than Just Football. Realizing the Opportunities of World Cup 2018’ in which Sergey Cheryomin will be the main speaker. The minister will share the experience of preparing Moscow for the football championship, talk about how the city is utilizing the opportunities it has been provided, what industries have received a new incentive for development, the initial results of applying modern technologies in the capital, i.e. the ‘smart city’ effect, and how the infrastructure created for the championship will be further utilized down the road. Cheryomin will also talk about solutions for issues concerning fan safety.

