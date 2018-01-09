GAC Motor to release signature sedan and electric concept car at 2018 NAIAS

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, China's fastest-growing automaker, will present its elite vehicle lineup featuring its existing sedan, SUV, minivan and NEV at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), which demonstrates the brand's sincerity and determination to enter the North American market. A brand-new sedan model and a concept car will also make their world debuts on GAC Motor's press conference which held on January 15.The NAIAS will be on from January 13 to 18, 2018 at the Cobo Center in Detroit.
"GAC Motor is proud to unveil our bold additions to the fields of SUVs, sedans and minivans at NAIAS," said Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor. "As we execute on our strategy of becoming an automaker with a global reach, we will continue to design products that will meet the different needs of customers worldwide."
"GAC Motor will present an update to its strategy in the US market around brand, marketing as well as product at the NAIAS, offering a new blueprint as the company moves towards officially entering the market in 2019," said Yu. "The American market has the strictest standards, laws and regulations, so entering it is a challenge as well as test for GAC Motor's quality, technology and R&D capabilities. We believe that entering the North American market will drive GAC Motor to improve its R&D, product quality, brand influence and business management, while enabling us to integrate global resources in developed markets and further facilitate internationalization."
It is also worth noting that GAC Motor is to hold an on-campus recruitment fair and a social recruitment fair. Information as shown below:
13:30 January 12, 2018(Friday)
Conference & Event Services-Pendleton, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Add: Michigan Union, 530 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48109
To apply: Campus@gacmotor.com
13:30 January 13, 2018 (Saturday)
Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
Add:400 Renaissance Dr, Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI 48243
To apply: zhaopin@gacmotor.com
For full details: https://event.liepin.com/t/1514435513775/
Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor achieved a 37.2% year-on-year increase in 2017, and now it ranks the first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2017 China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS). The company built a production and sales volume of 500,000 vehicles in 2017 and aims to reach 1,000,000 vehicles by 2020.
