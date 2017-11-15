Vezt To Offer Music Fans A Chance To Own Portion Of The Rights In A Hit Song

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The future of music ownership has arrived and we invite you to be a part of history. Beginning on November 16th at 9:00 AM UTC, music fans outside the United States will have an opportunity to own a portion of the rights to the legendary song "Jodeci Freestyle" as recorded by Drake. By participating in the the Initial Song Offering™ (ISO), (the company's innovative new monetization process), music fans will share ownership and future royalties generated by this piece of intellectual property.
"We're very excited to welcome music fans to take part in this fun and innovative new form of music ownership," says Vezt CEO Steve Stewart. "This isn't like streaming or downloading a single track. These fans will actually own a piece of the song and be entitled to royalties that the song generates over the next 3 years."
"Jodeci Freestyle" ISO Details
"The ISO is a revolutionary new process that gives artists and rights holders control over their new or existing songs, and allows them to easily capitalize on their work by choosing portions of these songs to offer for sale," said CFO Robert Menendez. "Vezt is a new marketplace for songs and gives artists the opportunity to create more music."
Overview: How an ISO Works
Artists and rights holders choose how much they'd like to raise from a fraction of their song, set the reversion term, and set a date for the ISO.
Full "Jodeci Freestyle" ISO Terms
About Vezt Inc.
Vezt lets music fans share ownership with artists in their favorite songs. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and has received funding from Binary Capital and principals of Global Trust Group. See the website www.vezt.coand Twitter profile @veztinc for more information.
Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/veztinc/
https://twitter.com/VeztInc
https://www.instagram.com/VeztInc/
Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/604416/Vezt_Inc_Logo.jpg
CONTACT: Priscilla Vento, 30 Miles North PR, priscilla@30milesnorth.com