Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Servier CDMO expands Preparative Chromatography platform at Normandy Site

Press Releases
October 19, 15:00 UTC+3

The benefit is the speeding up of clinical supply and subsequent manufacture of complex molecules for medicines at commercial scale

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Servier CDMO, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) division of Servier, today announced that the company has invested $7,5 million USD in intensified technology including continuous chromatography with simulated moving beds (SMB) and super critical fluid chromatography (SFC) with solvent recycling of up to 90% to lower environmental impact.

Servier CDMO expects at least a 50% increase in productivity in addition to the existing configuration of the high-volume batch columns that are used to manufacture drug substances. The investment will allow the chemical purification of 50kg (kilograms) per day, and the chiral separation of 10kg per day to support clinical trials and market supply upon drug approvals.

The highly qualified team at the Bolbec site, in Normandy, is composed of experts in chemical processes and is certified to handle highly potent compounds to occupational exposure band five (OEB 5). Bolbec is a fully United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) site for human pharmaceuticals.

Servier CDMO believes that this exceptional expertise and technology give pharmaceutical companies access to the means to accelerate the development and commercialization of novel therapies that will meet significant unmet patient needs for highly potent compounds.

About Servier
Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4 billion euros in 2016, Servier employs 21 000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric diseases, cancers and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. More information: www.servier.com

About Servier CDMO
In 2015, Servier embarked on an initiative that would offer the company's highly-developed operations, quality culture and global drug and supply chain development skill set, ranging from complete manufacturing operations to the supply of discrete research and processing tasks (from starting materials and clinical trial batches to finished products), as outsource services in a contract services division, Servier CDMO, with manufacturing and research network of 11 facilities around the world that supplies even the most challenged markets and patient populations. More information: http://www.servier-cdmo.com

For further information:

Gwenaël Servant, Ph.D.
Managing Director, Servier CDMO
Tel: +33 1 55 72 70 00
Email: cdmo@servier.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/586189/Servier_CDMO_Logo_update_FIX_Logo.jpg

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
3
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senator
4
Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemes
5
Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesman
6
Putin, Valdai Club experts to discuss current international conflicts
7
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама