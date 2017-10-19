Servier CDMO expands Preparative Chromatography platform at Normandy Site

Servier CDMO expects at least a 50% increase in productivity in addition to the existing configuration of the high-volume batch columns that are used to manufacture drug substances. The investment will allow the chemical purification of 50kg (kilograms) per day, and the chiral separation of 10kg per day to support clinical trials and market supply upon drug approvals.

The highly qualified team at the Bolbec site, in Normandy, is composed of experts in chemical processes and is certified to handle highly potent compounds to occupational exposure band five (OEB 5). Bolbec is a fully United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) site for human pharmaceuticals.

Servier CDMO believes that this exceptional expertise and technology give pharmaceutical companies access to the means to accelerate the development and commercialization of novel therapies that will meet significant unmet patient needs for highly potent compounds.

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4 billion euros in 2016, Servier employs 21 000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric diseases, cancers and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. More information: www.servier.com

About Servier CDMO

In 2015, Servier embarked on an initiative that would offer the company's highly-developed operations, quality culture and global drug and supply chain development skill set, ranging from complete manufacturing operations to the supply of discrete research and processing tasks (from starting materials and clinical trial batches to finished products), as outsource services in a contract services division, Servier CDMO, with manufacturing and research network of 11 facilities around the world that supplies even the most challenged markets and patient populations. More information: http://www.servier-cdmo.com

