ZTE Guides for 36.58% Gain in 9-Month Net Profit

Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company in the first nine months was RMB 3.905 billion, based on the preliminary financial statement published by ZTE today. Revenue in the first nine months increased to RMB76.580 billion, 7.01% higher than last year.

According to the company, the net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company, bolstered by the growth of operations in carriers' network and consumers business, is estimated to be RMB 4.3-4.8 billion for the whole year.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

