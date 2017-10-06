Templestay & Temple Food Takes Over New York

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism successfully held its Templestay and Temple Food Exhibition, Experience and Lecture on the theme of 'Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with Templestay' in New York, the city of global culture, from September 24 through 30, 2017.

In addition to the New York citizens, this event introduced Templestay and temple food to the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in New York, Korean Cultural Center New York, Korea Tourism Organization New York Office and related officials in Korea, cultural arts associations, local media in New York.

Over 100 participants experienced various Templestay activities and temple food tasting at the Astor Center, New York. Among these activities, lotus flower lantern making was the most popular one, while Ssambap and natural potato chips were among the favorite dishes.

Many participants at the Templestay exhibition requested recommendationsto experience "Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with Templestay"; the games will be held next year.

In addition, the mascots of Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, Soohorang and Bandabi, gave New Yorkers opportunities to take photos with them at the photo zone while promoting the event.

On the other side of the event, people from government, business, arts and culture sectors, media and prominent chefs attended the temple food banquet. A variety of temple foods such as porridge with potato matzo balls and buckwheat crepes were airlifted from Gangwon-do Province, South Korea.

Chef Kenny Pinney of New York's famous Jean-Georges Restaurant said, "It's very impressive that they taste clean and refreshing. I could feel the original taste of the ingredients purely."

Maangchi Kim, a renowned Korean food blogger with about 2 million YouTube followers in the US and around the world, said, "It's a great honor to have an opportunity to enjoy the temple food in New York. Roasted tofu with chili pepper pickles made me feel the taste of Korean traditional food by unique smell and texture. I would like to introduce temple food on my YouTube channel."

Bailey and Tarsha exalted in an interview that, "I was able to feel Korean tradition and the depth of food from the temple food. Especially, the chili pepper pickles were impressive. Unlike American pickles, they have a beautiful taste given by the chef's sincerity and the time of waiting." In addition, they thanked Chef Ven. Beopsong who introduced temple food, saying "If I have a chance to visit Korea, I would like to experience temple food and traditional Korean culture through Templestay."

On 29th of September local time,Chef Ven. Beopsong's special lecture about temple food was held at a famous American cooking school CIA (Culinary Institute of America). About 100 professors and students of CIA attended the lecture with huge interest and enthusiasm for the temple food. There were lots of thoughtful questions about traditional recipes for temple food and the characteristics of temples from students. In addition, Michael Pardus, a CIA professor of Asian food, thanked Ven. Beopsong and the staff of Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism serving kimchi noodle soup, soy sauce and local special fruits.

The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism has been hosting a biannual temple food promotional event in New York since 2010. This year's event was specially designed to emphasize awareness of Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018.

Contact: Min Ji Hong

Phone: +82-2-2031-2041

Email: jaime@templestay.com

Website: http://koreantemplefood.com