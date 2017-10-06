Smile Train Celebrates World Smile Day®, a Day Devoted to Smiles and Acts of Kindness

Smile Train will kick off World Smile Day® celebrations in Chicago and will host a private lighting ceremony at the iconic Two Prudential Plaza, where the building will illuminate in Smile Train's signature red and blue colors in honor of the day. During the ceremony, Supermodel, Actress, and Smile Train Goodwill Ambassador Christie Brinkley, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp will share a few remarks and a ceremonial toast. Following the lighting ceremony, Smile Train will host a community wide event from 4pm – 7pm at Two North Riverside Plaza with live musical performances, giveaways, games, and the opportunity to hang out with some of the organization's special celebrity supporters.

"For years, Smile Train has helped the international community understand that cleft surgery is not just a cosmetic fix, behind every new smile created is a fresh opportunity for children to lead healthy and happy lives," said Smile Train's CEO Susannah Schaefer. "The goal this World Smile Day® is to raise funds that will help create many more smiles for children born with clefts around the world."

Smile Train invites everyone around the world to join in the World Smile Day® celebrations and post a picture on Instagram showing how they are having fun and using the #SmileTrainWSD hashtag. Smile Train also encourages those who ordered a World Smile Day® party kit to post pictures with items from the kit as well. To learn more about Smile Train or to make a donation, please visit smiletrain.org.

Smile Train will also support pop-up events around the world including:

South America: October 2-6, Smile Train will hold their first South America Cleft Week to raise awareness for children suffering with untreated clefts. Participating countries will include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Smile Train Ambassadors, Miss USA, Miss Universe Argentina, Miss Universe Bolivia, Miss Universe Brazil, Miss Universe Colombia, Miss Universe Ecuador and Miss Universe Peru will all be in attendance. Los Angeles: October 5, Smile Train's Young Leadership Circle (YLC) hosted a World Smile Day® celebration at Poppy with beats by Nick Mathers & Matt Handley and special guest DJ Jordyn Woods. China: October 5, Smile Train China hosted a World Smile Day® party to celebrate their 2,000th smile at partner hospital, Kunming Children's Hospital. Southeast Asia: October 5, Smile Train Philippines hosted an event to raise funds featuring jazz and blues band, Bleu Rascals. On October 8, Smile Train Indonesia will host a community-wide event at Ragunan Zoo with a fun run, giveaways, and costume competition. Smile Train also donated an anesthesia machine, a cautery machine and a suction machine to partner Yangon General Hospital, Myanmar's largest hospital to commemorate World Smile Day®. South Asia: October 6, Smile Tran India will host a private event at the Fore School of Management. Germany: October 6, Smile Train Germany will host a World Smile Day® party in Hanover at Adfinitas. New York: October 6, The Pink Link (Huntington, NY) will be hosting a Sip and Share for guests to learn more about Smile Train. From October 6-8, 20% of the proceeds from full price merchandise will be donated to Smile Train. October 14, Smile Train's Young Leadership Circle (YLC) will host a World Smile Day® celebration at Kola House with music by special guest DJ Vashtie Kola. Purchase tickets here. Corporate Partners: Some of Smile Train's corporate partners will be planning their own celebrations. Dr. Brown's Medical will be providing Smile Train's three biggest partners in Mexico with 660 Specialty Feeding System bottles for children born with clefts. Labrada Nutrition is hosting an hour-long Facebook live and work out session on October 6 to benefit Smile Train. Tetley Tea and Elleven Dental in the UK are also hosting parties.

About Smile Train

Smile Train provides free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children in developing countries. Through training local doctors and empowering partner hospitals around the world, we advance a sustainable solution and scalable model to treat clefts, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, and speak over time. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

About World Smile Day®

World Smile Day® was created by Harvey Ball who believed that everyone should devote one day each year to smiles and acts of compassion throughout the world. Ball, who created the smiley face logo in 1963, created World Smile Day® to revitalize the original meaning of his logo: a symbol of generosity.

CONTACT: Smile Train, Nijha Diggs, Director of Public Relations, 646.751.3231, ndiggs@smiletrain.org