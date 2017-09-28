Ordos builds an intellectual property platform for the creative industries

Donbass demands Kiev fully implement law on special statusWorld September 28, 13:35
ORDOS, China, Sept. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 2nd Ordos International Conference for Culture & Creativity (OICC II), hosted by the municipal government of Ordos and the China Internet Information Center, was held in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China from the 22nd to the 24th of September.
The conference featured three events: A roll call and a red carpet show honoring creative designers; Masters' and Future-Stars' Design Exhibition for Beidou Culture & Creativity Award, followed by a forum on the latest trends and outlook for creative works and ideas.
In addition, the municipal government of Ordos has established a 300 million-yuan intellectual property (IP) incubation fund, and built a nearly 100,000-square-meter industrial park. A specialized IP conversion and management organization was also set up to purchase IP-protected works on display while an IP pool for IP packaging and trading has been established. A culture and creativity development fund based on the intellectual property rights inherent in creative IPs as well as a joint-venture platform for the incubation of cultural and creative IPs have also been put in place.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/563745/OICC_II.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/563746/OICC_II.jpg
