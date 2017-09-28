Ordos builds an intellectual property platform for the creative industries

The conference featured three events: A roll call and a red carpet show honoring creative designers; Masters' and Future-Stars' Design Exhibition for Beidou Culture & Creativity Award, followed by a forum on the latest trends and outlook for creative works and ideas.

In addition, the municipal government of Ordos has established a 300 million-yuan intellectual property (IP) incubation fund, and built a nearly 100,000-square-meter industrial park. A specialized IP conversion and management organization was also set up to purchase IP-protected works on display while an IP pool for IP packaging and trading has been established. A culture and creativity development fund based on the intellectual property rights inherent in creative IPs as well as a joint-venture platform for the incubation of cultural and creative IPs have also been put in place.

