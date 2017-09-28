Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ordos builds an intellectual property platform for the creative industries

Press Releases
September 28, 9:44 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ORDOS, China, Sept. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 2nd Ordos International Conference for Culture & Creativity (OICC II), hosted by the municipal government of Ordos and the China Internet Information Center, was held in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China from the 22nd to the 24th of September.

The conference featured three events: A roll call and a red carpet show honoring creative designers; Masters' and Future-Stars' Design Exhibition for Beidou Culture & Creativity Award, followed by a forum on the latest trends and outlook for creative works and ideas.

In addition, the municipal government of Ordos has established a 300 million-yuan intellectual property (IP) incubation fund, and built a nearly 100,000-square-meter industrial park. A specialized IP conversion and management organization was also set up to purchase IP-protected works on display while an IP pool for IP packaging and trading has been established. A culture and creativity development fund based on the intellectual property rights inherent in creative IPs as well as a joint-venture platform for the incubation of cultural and creative IPs have also been put in place.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/563745/OICC_II.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/563746/OICC_II.jpg

 

CONTACT: Chloe Yao, +86-158-1338-3624, 617698989@qq.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
2
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
3
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
4
Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years
5
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
6
Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threat
7
Press review: Russia-NATO Сouncil frozen and Moscow responds to Kiev’s peacekeeping ploy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама