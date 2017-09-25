Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo Reaches USD 33bn Turnover

Overseas guests from 79 countries and regions attended the Expo 2017. Iran, Romania, Russia and Mongolia, set up their exhibition pavilions at the Maritime Silk Road Expo for the first time, making the number of exhibiting countries and regions to 56. This year's Expo, the largest of its kind ever, attracted 251,000 visitors. A total of 1,682 exhibiting companies filled 100,000 m2 of exhibition space.

Moreover, at the press conference regarding the progress of the Maritime Silk Road Expo on September 23, the secretariat of the organizing committee of the Expo announced that a joint project of the Expo and Dongguan municipal government - "Guangdong Maritime Silk Road Cross-Border Exhibition and Trade Center" would be built in Dongguan. It was envisioned as a platform for the "Guangdong Maritime Silk Road Trade Center and Global Supply Chain" and would be built and shared collectively. The planned Exhibition and Trade Center and the Expo would complement each other in providing countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road with a new platform for "annual exhibition and year-round exhibition". The joint platform would serve to promote their specialties and famous products online and offline for trade and to play an important role in further economic and social development between Guangdong and countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road.

The exhibitor of Tea Tang, a Sri Lankan black tea company, expressed his appreciation to the Expo for its efforts to build the platform. He said he could discuss business opportunities not only with Chinese companies but also with merchants from many other countries at the Expo, and he was planning to set up a larger and superior showroom for the next Expo.

During four days of exhibition period, the Expo has arranged 15 purchaser-pairing events and 27 cultural exchange events to improve policy and trade communication and to help trading companies to explore opportunities in the markets among countries along the Maritime Silk Road. A variety of strategic cooperation agreements were signed at the Expo.