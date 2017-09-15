Supermicro Launches Petabyte Scale 1U Server and JBOF

With a total of 32 hot-swap NVMe drives in a 1U system, Supermicro's new NVMe solution will provide all-NVMe capacity at petabyte scale in 1U of rack space as the company will support 32TB NVMe drives in the near future. NVMe technology was developed to unleash the best possible latency and provide faster CPU to data storage performance for advanced computing.

The new 1U all-NVMe Storage Servers and JBOF disaggregate storage into shared pools that are rapidly becoming the preferred hardware infrastructure for demanding Big Data analytics applications such as autonomous driving and real-time financial fraud detection. Up to 12 hosts can be directly connected to the 1U pooled NVMe storage. Alternatively, for customers who want to deploy an NVMe over Fabric (NVMeoF) solution, hundreds of hosts can be connected to the pooled high-performance NVMe storage over Ethernet, Infiniband or Omnipath (OPA). Supermicro 1U all-NVMe Storage Servers and JBOF solutions help maximize high-performance storage resource utilization and reduce the datacenter footprint resulting in lower TCO.

"With Supermicro 3.0, our enterprise customers benefit from the industry's broadest selection of first-to-market server and storage systems with global reach, premium quality, RAS security, rack scale management and global services, and our new all-flash 32 hot-swap drives in a high-density 1U system design is the latest example of how Supermicro continues to lead the way for NVMe technology," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With more than triple the all-flash storage density of previous 1U solutions, this Supermicro system will take us to Petabyte scale in a single 1U system in the near future. This new JBOF supports flexible configurations with up to twelve hosts or head nodes and extremely high data transfer throughput up to 64GB per second."

Supermicro's new all-flash 32 drive NVMe 1U system supports not only standard U.2 SSDs, but also Intel "ruler" form factor SSDs to offer customers greater storage flexibility. This 1U system will support a half petabyte of NVMe storage capacity this year and a full petabyte early next year. The system comes standard with redundant hot-swap cooling fans and power supplies along with tool-less drive trays for increased serviceability and redundancy. For accessibility, the solution supports remote system on/off and system management as well as remote power cycling for each individual drive. For more information on this new JBOF, please go to:

https://www.supermicro.com/products/system/1U/136/SSG-136R-N32JBF.cfm

This innovative high-end all-flash 1U system is the newest addition to Supermicro's extensive portfolio of industry leading storage servers and JBOD product lines. With 2U, 3U and 4U offerings that include all-flash NVMe, Simply Double, double-sided and top-loading options with SAS3 RAID or HBA controllers, Supermicro provides the industry's broadest selection of storage products to meet today's stringent customer requirements. Below are a few popular and innovative products from Supermicro's storage portfolio.

Top-Loading 4U

45 hot-swap 3.5" (or 2.5") drives with single-expander and 25.9" depth for JBOD or high-performance DP server with up to 205-watt CPUs and up to 3TB of memory

60 hot-swap 3.5" (or 2.5") drives with single or dual-expander and 30" depth for JBOD or high-performance DP server with up to 205-watt CPUs and up to 3TB of memory

90 hot-swap 3.5" (or 2.5") drives with dual hot-swap expander modules and 35.6" depth for JBOD or high-performance DP server with up to 205-watt CPUs and up to 3TB memory

SBB – Fully Redundant with Dual hot-swap expander modules or nodes

2U with 24 hot-swap 2.5" drives

3U with 16 hot-swap 3.5" drives

4U with 24 hot-swap 3.5" drives

Supermicro offers the widest selection of SAS3 and NVMe-based storage servers and JBODs featuring single and redundant connectivity.

For comprehensive information on Supermicro storage product lines, please go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/storage.cfm.

