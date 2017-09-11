ZTE Makes Its Mark at MWCA 2017

Leading 5G Innovation s

At its "Boundless Connectivity" exhibition zone, ZTE will present its innovative products and full-package solutions covering 5G NR, 5G Flexhaul, Cloud ServCore, specifically the industry's smallest and lightest low-frequency 5G NR AAU products, and high- and low- frequency commercial tests and deployment progress with the leading operators.

Meanwhile, the company will also demonstrate its Pre5G concept and solutions it proposed first in the industry. ZTE is building the road from 4G to 5G with essential LTE-A Pro and 5G technologies. With its world's first Massive MIMO supporting multi-carriers aggregation and 256QAM, it increases spectral efficiency by six to eight times to almost the 5G's ultimate limit, thereby creating a new gigabit network value.

At the event, ZTE will also bring its first customized AAU for CBRS (Band Class 48), which features an integrated antenna + RRU design and convenient deployment that can greatly decrease operators' node requirements and deployment costs.

ZTE is also the first manufacturer to have a product rated as "Leader" in both the categories of core packet transport and metro optical transport of Global Data. ZTE holds the second place in the broadband CPE market, and several CPEs have been commercially deployed in the US market.

At the "Valuable Services" exhibition zone, the company will focus on the demonstration of its Premium Video Platform solution, that offers ultimate user experience, brilliant video networks, high security systems, smart operations, and converged smart home services. In addition, ZTE will also present its capabilities in RCS, IoT, smart city and industry broadband landscapes.

Keynote Speech on the Technology Landscape

Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices and member of CTIA's Board of Directors and Executive Committee, will be a keynote presenter during the show to discuss the technology landscape. The keynote details are:

Keynote 3: Collaboration Through Innovation

Who: Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices

When: September 13, 2017

Time: 11:45am - 12:00pm PST

Where: Moscone West, Level 2, Theatre 2020

What: Lixin Cheng will discuss smartphone technology and innovation across the dual Chinese and US landscapes.

Leading Smartphone Technology

ZTE will present its leading smartphone technology including the Gigabit Phone, the world's first smartphone with download speeds reaching 1Gbps. Along with the Gigabit Phone, ZTE will showcase smartphones from a variety of U.S. carriers including the award-winning Blade Z Max, Blade X Max and Max XL. Other innovative devices on display will be the ZTE Quartz smartwatch and the T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE, a connected car solution that propels nearly any car into the Internet of Things.

During the show on September 12th and 13th, attendees can stop by at the ZTE booth for a meet-and-greet with current and legendary pro-basketball players including Jordan Bell, Adonal Foyle and others. Also, on display during the player meet-and-greets will be the 2017 Golden State Warriors' Championship Trophy for attendees to take pictures with.

Please join ZTE at MWCA in the South Hall, booth S.342, to understand how it is leading the transition to 5G and see how its leading innovations are changing the technology landscape.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.