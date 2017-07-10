Back to Main page
The Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair Going More Global This Year

Press Releases
July 10, 14:50 UTC+3
LANZHOU, China, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/, The 23rd Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair closed Monday afternoon. With the Belt and Road Initiative as one major theme, the local fair becomes more global thanks to a string of B&R economic and trade exchange activities.

This year's Lanzhou fair increased exchanges with countries along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road in addition to those related with the Silk Road Economic Belt. The fair invited Nepal and Malaysia as guests of honor for the first time in its history, according to Zhang Zhengfeng, deputy secretary with Gansu Provincial Government and vice executive director of the organizing committee of the Lanzhou fair.

The Lanzhou fair attracted representatives from 36 countries and several international organizations, with 27 foreign ministerial officials and ambassadors attending the event. A total of about 32,000 people at home and abroad registered for the event.

The number of foreign guests set a record high this year, up over 30 percent year on year, making the local fair a more global event, Zhang added.

Gansu Province selected 206 major investment projects with investment volume totaling 211.6 billion yuan before the fair opened. Many of these projects were signed during the fair, with 12 percent, 30 percent and 58 percent of them being in the agriculture sector, industrial sector and tertiary sector respectively. A batch of major investment projects were signed at the closing ceremony on Monday afternoon, covering sectors in equipment manufacturing, Chinese traditional medicine, non-ferrous metal and metallurgy, modern agriculture, general health care, ecological tourism and others.

CONTACT: Mr. Chen, Tel/Fax: +86-10-63075245

 
