Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Anaeropharma Science Announces Closing of Financing

Press Releases
July 05, 10:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Anaeropharma Science, Inc., a company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics to target hypoxic solid tumors, announced on July 5 it has secured US$13.2 million in new capital. The participants in the financing round include three new investors, Novartis, Shinsei Corporate Investment Limited and Seventure Partners' Health for Life Capital fund, and two existing investors, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital's managed fund. Anaeropharma will use the financing to accelerate the development of multiple programs based on its proprietary platform technology. 

(Logo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M101798/201707033347/_prw_PI1fl_qESNI4Ul.jpg

About Anaeropharma Science, Inc.

Anaeropharma is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in research and development of drug candidates that target hypoxic microenvironments of tumors by using recombinant "Bifidobacterium". This approach offers broad potential to be more effective to solid tumors and less toxic to healthy tissues than conventional anti-cancer drugs. APS001F, a recombinant "Bifidobacterium" to express Cytosine Deaminase which converts a prodrug, 5-FC, to an anti-cancer drug, 5-FU, is its leading development product which is under a clinical trial in the U.S., and additional programs in the immune oncology area such as immune checkpoint blockers and other immune-related molecules expressing recombinant "Bifidobacteria" are under active development.

CONTACT: (Mr.) Tetsuya Mishima, President & CEO, Anaeropharma Science, Inc., Tel: +81-3-5642-8081, Email: info@anaeropharma.co.jp

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin expects Putin-Trump meeting to establish working dialogue
2
Italian artist turns field into huge portrait of Putin
3
Government extends tit-for-tat sanctions against West in line with Putin's decree
4
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
5
Russia and Myanmar sign agreement on military cooperation
6
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
7
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама