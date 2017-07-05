Anaeropharma Science Announces Closing of Financing

(Logo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M101798/201707033347/_prw_PI1fl_qESNI4Ul.jpg)

About Anaeropharma Science, Inc.

Anaeropharma is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in research and development of drug candidates that target hypoxic microenvironments of tumors by using recombinant "Bifidobacterium". This approach offers broad potential to be more effective to solid tumors and less toxic to healthy tissues than conventional anti-cancer drugs. APS001F, a recombinant "Bifidobacterium" to express Cytosine Deaminase which converts a prodrug, 5-FC, to an anti-cancer drug, 5-FU, is its leading development product which is under a clinical trial in the U.S., and additional programs in the immune oncology area such as immune checkpoint blockers and other immune-related molecules expressing recombinant "Bifidobacteria" are under active development.

CONTACT: (Mr.) Tetsuya Mishima, President & CEO, Anaeropharma Science, Inc., Tel: +81-3-5642-8081, Email: info@anaeropharma.co.jp