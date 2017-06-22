Back to Main page
Omnicom Media Group Agencies Stand Out At Cannes

June 22, 13:00 UTC+3
CANNES, France, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), marked its first year with three agency networks in competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with all three earning top accolades.

The stand-out in group of stand-outs was OMD Worldwide, which was named Media Network of the Year after winning one Gold, five Silver and five Bronze lions and earning 14 shortlists in the Media Lions category.

Competing at Cannes for the first time, sibling Hearts & Science was the only network to earn two Gold in the media category; and its finally tally of earned took two Gold, one Silver and five shortlists from only 14 entries translated to an entry-to-shortlist conversion rate of 30 percent, and a 60 percent shortlist-to-win conversion rate.

PHD rounded out the winner's circle with multiple wins outside the Media category, including a Gold in Print and the Cyber Grand Prix.

OMD's Network of the Year Win

OMD's 11 Media Lions were awarded for work across a broad spectrum of client categories – including, automotive, food & beverage, non-profit, retail, and technology – and all regions across the globe, including:

  • An Excellence in Media PlanningGOLD LION awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "NO ONE SHOULD HAVE NO ONE" (AGE UK)
  • A Use of Real-Time DataSILVER LION awarded to OMD SINGAPORE for "Restaurant Capacity Based Advertising for McDelivery" (MCDONALD'S)
  • Data Driven TargetingSILVER LION awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "No One Should Have No One" (Age UK)
  • Cars & Automotive Products & Services SILVER LION awarded to OMD Dubai for "Camelpower Automotive" (NISSAN)
  • Media & Publications SILVER LION awarded to OMD UK for "Channel 4 Paralympics" (PARALYMPICS CHANNEL 4) Silver Lion
  • Use of Integrated MediaSILVER LION awarded to OMD UK for "Channel 4 Paralympics" (PARALYMPICS |CHANNEL 4) 
  • Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or PlatformBRONZE LION awarded to OMD USA for "Serena Match Point" (GATORADE /PEPSICO)
  • Use of TV BRONZE LION awarded to OMD DOMINICANA |for "Equalitv International Women's Day" (LA SIRENA)
  • Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or Platform BRONZE LION awarded to OMD USA for "Super Bowl Drones Half Time Show" (INTEL)
  • Use of Other ScreensBRONZE LION awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "Spring Waitrose" (WAITROSE)
  • Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or Platform awarded to MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD for "Buster the Boxer" (JOHN LEWIS)

Hearts & Science Outstanding Inaugural Year

Hearts & Science scored with a campaign that had already been voted a favorite of Super Bowl viewers, and earned the following awards at Cannes for the 14 month-old agency:  

  • Use of Brand or Product Integration into a Programme or Platform GOLD LION for "Bradshaw Super Bowl Stain" (TIDE| P&G |)
  • Use of Events GOLD LION awarded to Bradshaw Super Bowl Stain (TIDE/P&G)
  • An Excellence in Media Execution SILVER LION for Bradshaw Super Bowl Stain (TIDE/P&G)

Outside of the Media category, PHD took the Cyber Grand Prix (partnering with Droga 5) on the humorous and inventive "Did you mean MailChimp?" campaign that took variations on the name of the email marketing provider and used them as inspiration for a series of films and interactive executions.

About Omnicom Media Group
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), the leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes the full service networks OMD, PHD and Hearts &Science; the Annalect global data and analytics platform; Resolution Performance Media; as well as a number of specialty media communications companies.

CONTACT: Isabelle Gauvry, 917-435-6457

