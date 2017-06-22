Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Beijing and Minsk Urge Business Cooperation and Trade Development

Press Releases
June 22, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, Belarus, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Beijing-Minsk Business Cooperation Promotion Fair was held in Minsk on June 21. Li Luxia, head of Beijing delegation and vice-chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-Council (CCPIT Beijing) said that Beijing is willing to constantly push the business cooperation communication and trade investment development with Minsk.

Li Luxia said that the friendly exchanges between China and Belarus have a long history. In September 2016, President Lukashenko paid a state visit to China and both sides announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual trust and mutual benefit.

By the end of 2016, China-Belarus trade volume had reached US $1.524 billion. China became the third largest trade partner and also the largest trade partner in Asia of Belarus with a bright prospect for cooperation. In the context of the continuously deepening of the strategic partnership and the continuous development of the Belt and Road Initiative construction, Beijing held the Business Cooperation Promotion Fair in Minsk, which is a concrete practice for mutual construction as sister cities and Beijing's emphasis on economic and trade cooperation with Minsk.

The Promotion Fair was held jointly by CCPIT Beijing and Minsk Branch of Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. More than 50 entrepreneurs from Minsk in the fields of food, art, clothing, pharmaceuticals, exhibitions, law, etc. and over 70 entrepreneurs from Beijing in the areas of energy, tourism, culture, agriculture, science and technology, economy and trade attended the Fair.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=291741

CONTACT: Mr.Ji, Tel/Fax: 86 10 63075245.  

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
2
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
3
US gave no explanations to Russia over downing of Syrian jet — diplomat
4
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry
5
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
6
Diplomat castigates US remarks against Russian-Serbian center as ‘absurd’
7
External Syrian opposition losing its influence, Russia's top diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Реклама