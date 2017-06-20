New Supermicro X11 SuperBlade® Boosts I/O Performance Featuring Intel® Omni-Path Fabric

The X11 SuperBlade® is a density and performance optimized solution for high performance and Artificial Intelligence applications. The SuperBlade system supports up to 20x 2-socket servers,10x 4-socket servers or 20x Xeon® Phi based servers, as well as 1x 100G Intel® OPA or 100G EDR InfiniBand switch and 2x 10G/25G or 4x 25G Ethernet switches, with open industry standard remote management software for both servers, storage and networking. The integrated 100G Intel OPA switch is optimized for applications that require lowest latency and highest throughput. It can scale to thousands of nodes for high-performance workloads and provides adaptive routing to discover the least congested path, dispersive routing for multiple routes for redundancy and load balancing, packet integrity protection to allow the recovery of transient errors and lane scaling to deal with lane failure. The enclosure has optional Battery Backup Power (BBP®) modules replacing high cost datacenter UPS systems for reliability and data protection.

"Our SuperBlade platform integrated with the Intel Omni Path Architecture based switch provides a dense HPC solution optimized with a low 100ns latency and maximized 100 Gb/s throughput for enhanced reliability and quality of service," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Larger HPC deployments will benefit from best in class density, maximum processing performance and integrated high performance fabric provided by the new SuperBlade."

"Intel Omni-Path Architecture delivers the high performance, reliable and cost effective interconnect demanded by HPC," said Scott Misage, General Manager for High-Performance Fabric at Intel. "Supermicro with their innovative X11 SuperBlade builds on this foundation to offer a compelling, high density solution for HPC users."

A 4U/8U X11 based SuperBlade is a scalable, modular solution that includes:

20x 2-socket X11 based blade servers or

10x 4-socket X11 based blade servers or

20x next-generation Intel ® Xeon Phi™ processor 72x5 product family based servers (codenamed Knights Mill) Shipping in Q4'17

Xeon Phi™ processor 72x5 product family based servers (codenamed Knights Mill) Shipping in Q4'17 100G Intel ® Omni-Path Architecture switching and extensive additional networking options

Omni-Path Architecture switching and extensive additional networking options 96% efficient redundant Titanium Level power supplies

Integrated Battery Backup Power (BBP) modules replacing high cost datacenter UPS systems for reliability and data protection (Optional)

Supermicro will demonstrate the SuperBlade with the Intel Omni-Path Architecture based switch at the ISC High Performance 2017 event in Messe Frankfurt, Germany, June 18-22, 2017.

