Tianjin Airlines launches air routes from Tianjin, Chongqing to Moscow in June

HANGZHOU, JIAXING and NINGBO, China, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Tianjin Airlines launched intercontinental air routes from Tianjin and Chongqing to Moscow earlier this month. The launch of these two direct routes represents the rapid pace of Tianjin Airlines' internationalization. In the future, Tianjin Airlines will be devoted to building Tianjin as the second air passage after Beijing, and making contributions to the construction of Chongqing Airport as an international aviation hub.
The flight schedule between Tianjin and Moscow is as below:
|
Flight No.
|
from
|
Departure
|
to
|
Arrival
|
Day of Week
|
GS7956
|
Moscow
|
16:50
|
Tianjin
|
05:20+1
|
Wed. Sat
|
GS7955
|
Tianjin
|
09:20
|
Moscow
|
12:35
|
Thu. Sun
|
Flight No.
|
from
|
Departure
|
to
|
Arrival
|
Day of Week
|
GS7942
|
Moscow
|
14:30
|
Chongqing
|
04:00+1
|
Thu. Sun
|
GS7941
|
Chongqing
|
09:40
|
Moscow
|
13:30
|
Wed. Sat
With the introduction of the third A330 wide-body aircraft by Tianjin Airlines, the two flights are operated by the A330 aircraft with 18 business class seats and 242 economy class seats. Both the economy class and business class are equipped with an entertainment system on the back of each seat. All services on this aircraft help to provide you with a comfortable experience.
Under the call of the Belt and Road Initiative and the integration of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei of China, Tianjin Airlines is concentrating on developing in the international market. So far, Tianjin Airlines has operated 30 international air routes, including air routes from Tianjin, Xi'an, Haikou, Dalian and other air bases to regions and countries such as Japan, South Korea, Russia, Cambodia, Thailand, UK and New Zealand. Flights have covered more than 100 cities and annual passenger traffic has exceeded 12 million.
In 2017, Tianjin Airlines will launch new air routes from Tianjin to Xi'an to London and from Chongqing to Melbourne. In the future, Tianjin Airlines plans to launch more routes from China to Europe, America and Oceania, such as to Paris, New York, San Francisco and Saipan. Tianjin Airlines will follow the national initiative of "Belt and Road", promoting the connection between China and the world.
CONTACT: Ying Liu, +86 22 58208335, +86 159 0034 0205, ying.liu5@tianjin-air.com