Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tianjin Airlines launches air routes from Tianjin, Chongqing to Moscow in June

Press Releases
June 19, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

HANGZHOU, JIAXING and NINGBO, China, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Tianjin Airlines launched intercontinental air routes from Tianjin and Chongqing to Moscow earlier this month. The launch of these two direct routes represents the rapid pace of Tianjin Airlines' internationalization. In the future, Tianjin Airlines will be devoted to building Tianjin as the second air passage after Beijing, and making contributions to the construction of Chongqing Airport as an international aviation hub.

The flight schedule between Tianjin and Moscow is as below:

Flight No.

from

Departure

to

Arrival

Day of Week

GS7956

Moscow

16:50

Tianjin

05:20+1

Wed. Sat

GS7955

Tianjin

09:20

Moscow

12:35

Thu. Sun

Flight No.

from

Departure

to

Arrival

Day of Week

GS7942

Moscow

14:30

Chongqing

04:00+1

Thu. Sun

GS7941

Chongqing

09:40

Moscow

13:30

Wed. Sat

With the introduction of the third A330 wide-body aircraft by Tianjin Airlines, the two flights are operated by the A330 aircraft with 18 business class seats and 242 economy class seats. Both the economy class and business class are equipped with an entertainment system on the back of each seat. All services on this aircraft help to provide you with a comfortable experience.

Under the call of the Belt and Road Initiative and the integration of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei of China, Tianjin Airlines is concentrating on developing in the international market. So far, Tianjin Airlines has operated 30 international air routes, including air routes from Tianjin, Xi'an, Haikou, Dalian and other air bases to regions and countries such as Japan, South Korea, Russia, Cambodia, Thailand, UK and New Zealand. Flights have covered more than 100 cities and annual passenger traffic has exceeded 12 million.

In 2017, Tianjin Airlines will launch new air routes from Tianjin to Xi'an to London and from Chongqing to Melbourne. In the future, Tianjin Airlines plans to launch more routes from China to Europe, America and Oceania, such as to Paris, New York, San Francisco and Saipan. Tianjin Airlines will follow the national initiative of "Belt and Road", promoting the connection between China and the world.

CONTACT: Ying Liu, +86 22 58208335, +86 159 0034 0205, ying.liu5@tianjin-air.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU prolongs sanctions against Crimea for one year
2
Any actions 'on ground' in Syria should be coordinated with Damascus — Lavrov
3
Iran delivers missile strike on terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
4
Russia to increase number of Soyuz launches 50% in 2018
5
Russian, Chinese foreign ministers agree to enhance coordination in world affairs
6
Russian nuclear firm expects to attract investors to Akkuyu NPP project by end of 2017
7
Top official emphasizes Crimea learned to shrug off EU sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама