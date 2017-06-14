Mitchell & Ness Releases NBA Hardwood Classics Swingman Collection

After signing a multi-year licensing agreement with the NBA to be an exclusive manufacturer of all retro HWC products, Mitchell & Ness will be introducing their HWC Swingman campaign, cultivated from decades of on-court history and commemorating the legacy left by the game's most celebrated players. The original sports heritage brand will strategically retell these moments from the hardwood by regularly revisiting a series of classic looks from both throwback and current teams.

Kevin Wulff, CEO of Mitchell & Ness, states, "This is a remarkable opportunity for our brand to be able to provide quality craftsmanship, while incorporating the DNA of the NBA's longstanding heritage and iconic players."

Inspired by the jerseys and shorts worn by the legends of the NBA, the styles are constructed using similar materials and embellishments to resemble the way they were worn in that particular era. The collection includes renditions of the NBA's current athletes such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry rookie jerseys, with the addition of basketball greats, such as Magic Johnson and Allen Iverson to name a few. Whether it's playing an evening pickup game or wearing to your favorite team's next matchup, these jerseys and shorts are crafted with a wearable everyday fit, featuring screen-printed twill embellishments and pockets on the shorts.

The HWC Swingman jerseys ($130 USD / €95.00 EUR / £80.00 GBP) and shorts ($75 USD / €65 EUR / £55 GBP) will be available June 15 at mitchellandness.com, mitchellandness.co.uk, the Mitchell & Ness flagship stores in Philadelphia, PA and SOHO in London, nbastore.com, nbastore.eu, the NBA Store – A Fanatics Experience on Fifth Avenue in New York City, as well as other select retailers.

About Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co.

Founded as a golf and tennis company in 1904, Mitchell & Ness Sporting Goods provided on-field uniforms to the Philadelphia Eagles, Athletics, and Phillies as early as 1933. The Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Company was created in the 1980's based on the idea to resurrect authentic jerseys significant to sports history. As the pioneer in this field, Mitchell & Ness is known worldwide for its authentic classic jerseys. The company holds licenses from the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NCAA to produce premium apparel and headwear. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Mitchell & Ness has been "Defining Authentic" for over 100 years. For more information on Mitchell & Ness, visit www.mitchellandness.com.

