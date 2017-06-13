Capital Airlines Sells Tickets to New Moscow-Qingdao Service in Advance

Over 1.3 mln Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 12:32
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 11:31
Expert names Russian region which produces 15% of world’s diamondsBusiness & Economy June 13, 11:10
US Senate discusses new anti-Russian sanctionsWorld June 13, 9:15
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90sRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 8:20
Oliver Stone: Russia and US could be ‘great partners’Society & Culture June 13, 8:11
More than 7 mln people participate in Russia Day celebrationsSociety & Culture June 13, 0:37
Daily Mail calls Crimea Russia’s territory sparking debateWorld June 12, 22:27
Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TVWorld June 12, 17:01
BEIJING, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On July 5, 2017, Beijing Capital Airlines will debut its non-stop round-trip service between Moscow, Russia and Qingdao, China, flying from Qingdao on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Airbus A330 twin-aisle wide-body aircraft will provide travelers with a comfortable traveling experience.
Qingdao has a deep historic relationship with Russia. The relationship between China and Russia has had a great influence on the architecture of the city's buildings, its music and its sports. Visitors can discover the Russian style hiding within many a building when walking the streets of the city. Qingdao, known as the "Switzerland of the Orient", is situated on the southern tip of the Shandong peninsula. It is an important transportation hub along China's East coast and a key port of entry for visitors arriving to or departing from China. The city, tucked between mountains and sea, received the "China Habitat Environment Prize" for its pleasant climate. The rich blending of Chinese and Russian history and culture, the city's unique proximity to both mountains and the sea as well as its famous beers and seafood have been a draw for the many Russian tourists who choose to transit through and sojourn in Qingdao when on a trip to China. The opening of the route between Moscow and Qingdao will make this coastal Chinese city much more accessible to Russian travelers. The pre-sale of tickets for the Moscow-Qingdao flight offer travelers a variety of benefits: an 8,5-hour direct flight, a wide A330 aircraft, special in-flight services and 180-degree lie-flat seats in business class. Please visit Beijing Capital Airlines' official website (http://www.jdair.net), or call the hotline (95071999) to obtain detailed ticket information.
|
Flight No.
|
Schedule
|
Terminal
|
Dep. Time
|
Dep. Time
|
Terminal
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
JD 495
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Qingdao
|
13:55
|
18:35
|
Moscow
|
JD 495
|
1
|
Qingdao
|
14:00
|
18:35
|
Moscow
|
JD 496
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Moscow
|
20:20
|
09:50+1
|
Qingdao
|
JD 496
|
1
|
Moscow
|
21:15
|
11:00+1
|
Qingdao
Times displayed are the local time in the city of arrival/departure.
CONTACT: Dong Xiaoying, +86-186-1422-3135, xy-dong1@hnair.com