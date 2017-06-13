Capital Airlines Sells Tickets to New Moscow-Qingdao Service in Advance

Back to Main page
Let's fly to Qingdao to see blue sea and sky together on July 5

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On July 5, 2017, Beijing Capital Airlines will debut its non-stop round-trip service between Moscow, Russia and Qingdao, China, flying from Qingdao on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Airbus A330 twin-aisle wide-body aircraft will provide travelers with a comfortable traveling experience.

Qingdao has a deep historic relationship with Russia. The relationship between China and Russia has had a great influence on the architecture of the city's buildings, its music and its sports. Visitors can discover the Russian style hiding within many a building when walking the streets of the city. Qingdao, known as the "Switzerland of the Orient", is situated on the southern tip of the Shandong peninsula. It is an important transportation hub along China's East coast and a key port of entry for visitors arriving to or departing from China. The city, tucked between mountains and sea, received the "China Habitat Environment Prize" for its pleasant climate. The rich blending of Chinese and Russian history and culture, the city's unique proximity to both mountains and the sea as well as its famous beers and seafood have been a draw for the many Russian tourists who choose to transit through and sojourn in Qingdao when on a trip to China. The opening of the route between Moscow and Qingdao will make this coastal Chinese city much more accessible to Russian travelers. The pre-sale of tickets for the Moscow-Qingdao flight offer travelers a variety of benefits: an 8,5-hour direct flight, a wide A330 aircraft, special in-flight services and 180-degree lie-flat seats in business class. Please visit Beijing Capital Airlines' official website (http://www.jdair.net), or call the hotline (95071999) to obtain detailed ticket information.

Flight No.

Schedule

Terminal

Dep. Time

Dep. Time

Terminal

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

JD 495

1

  

1

    

1

  

Qingdao

13:55

18:35

Moscow

JD 495

        

1

    

Qingdao

14:00

18:35

Moscow

JD 496

1

  

1

  

1

    

Moscow

20:20

09:50+1

Qingdao

JD 496

          

1

  

Moscow

21:15

11:00+1

Qingdao

Times displayed are the local time in the city of arrival/departure.

CONTACT: Dong Xiaoying, +86-186-1422-3135, xy-dong1@hnair.com



TOP STORIES
Реклама