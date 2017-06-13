Capital Airlines Sells Tickets to New Moscow-Qingdao Service in Advance

Qingdao has a deep historic relationship with Russia. The relationship between China and Russia has had a great influence on the architecture of the city's buildings, its music and its sports. Visitors can discover the Russian style hiding within many a building when walking the streets of the city. Qingdao, known as the "Switzerland of the Orient", is situated on the southern tip of the Shandong peninsula. It is an important transportation hub along China's East coast and a key port of entry for visitors arriving to or departing from China. The city, tucked between mountains and sea, received the "China Habitat Environment Prize" for its pleasant climate. The rich blending of Chinese and Russian history and culture, the city's unique proximity to both mountains and the sea as well as its famous beers and seafood have been a draw for the many Russian tourists who choose to transit through and sojourn in Qingdao when on a trip to China. The opening of the route between Moscow and Qingdao will make this coastal Chinese city much more accessible to Russian travelers. The pre-sale of tickets for the Moscow-Qingdao flight offer travelers a variety of benefits: an 8,5-hour direct flight, a wide A330 aircraft, special in-flight services and 180-degree lie-flat seats in business class. Please visit Beijing Capital Airlines' official website (http://www.jdair.net), or call the hotline (95071999) to obtain detailed ticket information.

Flight No. Schedule Terminal Dep. Time Dep. Time Terminal 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 JD 495 1 1 1 Qingdao 13:55 18:35 Moscow JD 495 1 Qingdao 14:00 18:35 Moscow JD 496 1 1 1 Moscow 20:20 09:50+1 Qingdao JD 496 1 Moscow 21:15 11:00+1 Qingdao

Times displayed are the local time in the city of arrival/departure.