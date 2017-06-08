Language and Big Data Drive Innovations: GTCOM at Startup Village 2017

GTCOM Vice President Zhang Xiaodan delivered a keynote speech "AI+language & Big Data, the Driving Force of Innovation and Development" at the main forum of the conference. She noted that removing language barriers and increasing the capacity to acquire knowledge were essential to a company's innovation, development and global operations. GTCOM has developed YeeSight and YeeCloud - two platforms that integrate AI, language and big data - to serve worldwide companies and drive innovation and development.

At the "AI+Language & Big Data Cooperation and Innovation Forum" sponsored by GTCOM and organized by Skolkovo Foundation, Yan Guoqing, Director of International Business Department of GTCOM, delivered a keynote speech "Cross-language Big Data, Industrial Integration & Innovation". According to Mr. Yan, cross-language big data is a new factor of production and the YeeSight has been applied to drive growth in a wide range of fields including finance, tourism, news media, and precision marketing. It is expected to reach more fields in the future.

Yury Saprykin, Vice President of Skolkovo Foundation, Nikolay Garbovskiy, President of the School of Translation and Interpretation, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and Kirill Petrov, Managing Director of i-Free, also spoke at the conference, talking about the significance of YeeSight, their respective practices in big data and AI, as well as the possibilities of combining the Internet of Things (IoT) and language and big data.

During the conference, GTCOM signed strategic cooperation agreements with Skolkovo Foundation, Lomonosov Moscow State University and i-Free. Startup Village 2017 provided GTCOM great opportunities to connect and bond with prestigious international businesses in the AI and big data field. For the next phase, GTCOM would like to work closer with the local partners to develop the Eastern Europe market.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521305/GTCOM_ZhangXiaodan_speech.jpg