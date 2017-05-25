The new 45-Bay system expands Supermicro's Portfolio

SAN JOSE, California, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, announces the new (SSG-6048R-E1CR45H/L) 45-Bay, capacity maximized, top loading, 4U, storage server that is 17% shorter than 60-bay systems. The 45-Bay system supports Dual Intel® Xeon® processors and complements our existing, 60 and 90 bay, top-loading, storage systems.

The new 45-Bay storage server comes with the industry's most flexible and innovative design. It features tiered storage, packing hot, warm and cold storage in one compact 4U enclosure. It is the only 45-Bay storage server supporting NVMe SSDs (6 x U.2) for I/O intensive meta-data operations, highest performance CPU, largest memory with 24 DIMMs, M.2 SSDs, high-availability boot drives, and wide range networking choices with Supermicro Super I/O Module (SIOM) cards.

The 45-Bay Storage Server is right-sized for data center deployments with a short depth of 25.9 inches (0.66 meters) and is perfect for space-constrained environments such as oil & gas exploration in the field, movie-making in the media & entertainment industries, data collection in the branch office or retail industry, cruise lines at sea, aircraft and military surveillance use. The Common Software-Defined Storage (SDS) applications and use cases that are ideal for Supermicro top-loading storage server family include Red Hat Gluster, Ceph, data replication targets, data backup, archive and cold storage, video streaming and surveillance.

The free-floating drive-bay design allows the suspension of all 45 drives on the chassis side walls and rails. This eliminates weight and vibration on the backplane and motherboard and improves system airflow, allowing lower fan speeds and therefore lower power consumption. This industry unique free-floating drive-bay design delivers maximum storage performance with increased system reliability for our entire family of top-loading storage servers.

For Information on Supermicro's Storage Solutions click here:

https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/storage.cfm

"The new top loading, Supermicro 45-Bay SuperStorage is the most flexible and most compact storage server in the world, with its short 25.9 inch length it offers the maximum performance of dual CPUs, 24 DIMMS and NVMe in a small space," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Supermicro's top-loading, capacity-maximized, storage server family delivers more than 10PB* storage in one standard 42U data center rack for maximum capacity and lower cost of ownership.

"The new 45-Bay augments Supermicro's industry-leading, storage product portfolio, that spans traditional enterprise storage servers, and high-availability platforms like Super SBB to a wide array of innovative form factors featuring capacity maximized, top-loading designs, general-purpose front loading or front and back loading designs and industry unique, balanced performance and capacity of the Simply Double design."

The 45-bay SuperStorage SSG-6048R-E1CR45H/L is a high-density and high-performance storage system, designed for easy deployment in any enterprise data center. The enclosure hosts 45 hot-swappable 3.5" top-loading drive bays with 6 optional NVMe U.2 drives support, plus 2 hot-swappable 2.5" rear drive bays for OS images.

The 45-Bay SuperStorage server is optimized for the most demanding software-defined storage applications, supporting up to dual Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v4/v3 with 3TB DDR4 memory in 24 DIMMs, hardware or software SAS3/SATA3 RAID options, and a wide range of networking solutions including 25G and 40G Ethernet, 56G FDR InfiniBand, and 100G Intel® Omni-Path Architecture (Intel® OPA) networking options via Supermicro SIOM cards.

Deploying and servicing the 45-bay SuperStorage is easy with a compact cable management arm (CMA), hot-swap cooling, power supplies, tool-less drive carriers (with built-in 2.5" adapter), out-of-band management through IPMI 2.0 with dedicated LAN port, Supermicro RSD based on Intel® Rack Scale Design (Intel® RSD) support, and an LCD for fast system and disk diagnostics. The 45-bay SuperStorage system consumes less space in a rack for better airflow and supports redundant 1600W Platinum-level power supplies.

(*With 10 90 bay storage servers and 12 TB hard disk drives installed)

