Perm session completes cycle of regional offsite events in run-up to SPIEF 2017

The Roscongress Foundation jointly with the Russian Export Centre and Agency for Strategic Initiatives organized an offsite session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum titled ‘Russia’s Regions: New Areas of Growth’ in Perm on May 24, 2017.

The offsite session was attended by acting Perm Territory Governor Maxim Reshetnikov, Head of the Roscongress Foundation’s Project Activities Development Directorate Slava Khodko, Association of Innovative Regions of Russia Director Ivan Fedotov, Agency for Strategic Initiatives Director Svetlana Chupsheva, Agency for Technological Development Director Maxim Shereykin, Monotown Development Fund General Director Ilya Krivogov, Russian Export Centre Managing Director for Priority Project Coordination Igor Shlensky, Industry Development Fund Deputy Director Mikhail Makarov, Vnesheconombank Deputy Chairman Irina Makiyeva, the heads of business structures, leading Russian experts on investment as well as representatives of the public and the media.

“It’s an honour for the Perm Territory to host an offsite session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. And it’s no surprise that our region was chosen as the site. The Kama region is one of the centres for the development of the new economy – the economy of the real sector with export-oriented industries. The first investment contracts in Russia appeared here and we actively utilize the cluster approach to develop industry. Chusovoy, one of only a few dozen of its kind throughout the country, was the first monotown in the Kama region to be given the status of a priority socioeconomic development area. I am confident that this is a new impetus for the city’s development, substantial investments, new jobs for Chusovoy residents, and ultimately the improved quality of life for the region’s residents”, acting Perm Territory Governor Maxim Reshetnikov said.

One of the key themes of the plenary session was attracting investment and the productive use of the tools provided by the government and development institutions.

Experts from the Russian Export Centre conducted a briefing session on the problem of promoting Russian products on external markets and taking a comprehensive approach to providing services to exporters. A briefing session titled ‘Marketing of Territories’ was also held.

“Events of this format are very pertinent and important for the regions. An analysis of the investment climate in Russia has revealed the need for new approaches to creating conditions for attracting investment, primarily in the real sector of the economy. The Agency for Strategic Initiatives is currently implementing a new project that aims to ensure a favourable investment climate in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation by implementing targeted models for simplifying business procedures. An expert review showed that the regional executive authorities in the Perm Region have demonstrated a rather high level of work in this area”, ASI Director General Svetlana Chupsheva said.

Commenting on the outcomes of the event, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov noted that the SPIEF session in Perm completes the cycle of offsite presentations of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in the Russian regions. The project started in 2015 and has already garnered wide recognition in business and expert circles, having above all proved itself as an effective and useful format for the joint search, development, and promotion of export-oriented regional projects with an investment appeal.

“The SPIEF offsite sessions ‘Russia’s Regions: New Areas of Growth’ have become very popular in the regions of the Russian Federation and have successfully be held in such Russian cities as Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Tula, Yaroslavl, Ufa, Veliky Novgorod, and today in Perm. Each event is attended by 300 to 500 people. The participants in the regional sessions state that promising projects are born at these events. Government officials, for their part, note the practical importance of such events, including in matters involving discussions of the effectiveness of the relevant measures of state support for entrepreneurship, the ability to refine them as well as promotion within the country. The Roscongress Foundation is creating highly important communications platforms for the country and the cycle of these events will be continued starting from September 2017”, he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 1–3, 2017 under the theme ‘Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena’.

Additional information about the events is available at the website www.forumspb.com.