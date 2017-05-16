SPIEF 2017 business programme published

An extended version of the programme, which is divided into four thematic pillars, is now available on the official SPIEF website. It includes names of session speakers and moderators, brief descriptions, and key issues for discussion. The programme is structured as follows: the first pillar is entitled ‘Dynamics of the Global Economy’, and will cover the global agenda and world economy. The second will focus on current issues in the Russian economy. The third includes sessions on new technologies which are already changing lifestyles, and the fourth will examine human capital as a key vector of development.

The Forum programme currently includes 108 events. These will take numerous different formats, including the plenary session, panel sessions, roundtables, business breakfasts, and TV debates. The programme includes sessions on the SCO and BRICS, the B20 International Trade and Investment Forum, and sessions of the Valdai Club. A session of the World Festival of Youth and Students will be held on the sidelines of the Forum for the first time.

SPIEF zero day will feature the 3rd Russian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Forum, the International Conference on Developing Cooperation ‘From Lisbon to Vladivostok’, two UNIDO events – one on promoting cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises in Russia and Latin American and Caribbean countries, and the second devoted to women’s entrepreneurship in Europe and Arabic countries – world sports forum events, a panel discussion on ‘Single-Industry Towns: New Opportunities for Business’ and another entitled ‘Enterprise: It’s in Fashion. How to Stimulate and Develop an Enterprise Culture in Russia: The Example of Digital Technologies’.

The planned SPIEF Investment & Business Expo will showcase Russian and international investment projects.

“The programme for the 2017 Forum reflects current economic trends in Russia and the challenges facing the global economy today. The discussion will focus on the current status of the international economic system and the prospects for its sustainable development, the search for the best paths towards solving pressing problems, and how to make use of emerging opportunities”, said Russian Presidential Advisor and Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov.

A varied cultural programme is envisaged, including theatrical productions, concerts, receptions, charity events, exhibitions, and a wide range of sightseeing tours. A large number of sports events and tournaments are also planned, including hockey, football, basketball, tennis, chess, billiards, and golf events.

Further information is available on the official SPIEF website: www.forumspb.com.

