WIRB-Copernicus Group Acquires ThreeWire

As clinical trials continue to increase in size and complexity, it can be challenging for study sponsors and sites to find efficient, cost-effective ways to connect with the right patients. Having screened over 2 million patients in more than 25 countries, ThreeWire's disciplined, proven approach consistently produces measurable, predictable results for its U.S. and overseas clients.

"We continue to invest in technologies and services that offer a unique approach to improving the quality and efficiency of clinical research, while ensuring patient safety," said Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., chairman and CEO of WCG. "ThreeWire expands our portfolio of services to identify and connect patient candidates to clinical sites and meaningfully accelerate patient recruitment and enrollment, potentially saving sponsors millions of dollars."

ThreeWire combines technology with on-the-ground resources to help investigators recruit and conduct clinical studies. The company's 300+ global, clinical research professionals, called Enrollment Assistants™, work at study sites to close staffing and other resource gaps at those sites. They also provide on-site recruitment services such as reviewing the sites' patient charts to identify study candidates and conducting local community outreach to patient groups and referral physicians.

"We like to think we are solving two challenges at once," said Mark Summers, founder and CEO of ThreeWire. "Our model identifies sufficient candidates to meet recruitment and enrollment goals while at the same time alleviating the increasing workflow burden for investigative site staff conducting clinical studies. This is especially appropriate for clinical sites that are not meeting their enrollment goals."

He added, "At ThreeWire, we know that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all recruitment strategy. As such, we develop a unique plan for each study and site and apply our proven expertise, process, technology, and people to help make clinical trial recruitment a success."

Like the other members of the WCG family of companies, ThreeWire will continue to operate as an independent organization. ThreeWire clients can continue to expect the same dedication to quality customer service. WCG will support ThreeWire as it continues to expand, with access to capital, complementary clinical and regulatory expertise, and corporate support.

Financial details about the transaction were not disclosed.

About WIRB-Copernicus Group

WIRB-Copernicus Group (WCG) is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. The industry's first clinical services organization (CSO), WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protections. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/77410/wcg_logo.jpg

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Lea Studer, Senior VP of Marketing Communications, SCORR Marketing, 308-237-5567, lea@scorrmarketing.com; WCG CONTACT: Carolyn Newman, Director, Marketing Communications, WIRB-Copernicus Group, 609-945-0109, cnewman@wcgclinical.com