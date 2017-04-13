Back to Main page
Infortrend Storage Supports Non-stop Operation of 2500+ CCTV Cameras Gwanak-Gu District

Press Releases
April 13, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Office of Gwanak-Gu, the second most populated district of Seoul, uses Infortrend storage to support its 24/7 city surveillance operation comprising 2500+ CCTV cameras. Satisfied with the multiple advantages Infortrend storage can offer, the Gwanak-Gu Office has been an avid supporter of Infortrend storage for many years.

The CCTV Surveillance Center of Gwanak-Gu has grown from 400 units of SD cameras in 2010 to 2250 units of FHD cameras plus 300 units of SD cameras in 2017. Their limited rack space could no longer accommodate the rapidly growing number of devices such as storages and decoders. This prompted the IT administrators to look for high density storage solutions with high throughput. Infortrend storage products with compact form factor, tremendous capacity expansion, and high performance were just the right fit for Gwanak-Gu's needs.

The Gwanak-Gu Office first decided to opt for Infortrend storage in 2012 and subsequently expanded its system three times with Infortrend solutions. "Through these four projects, we've experienced Infortrend's products' excellent performance and very compact design. They ideally support VMware virtual machines, too. We expect to use more than 7PB of physical capacity with Infortrend storage for the fifth expansion in the second half of this year," said Donghyun Lim, Officer, CCTV Surveillance Center, Safety Management Division, Gwanak-Gu Office.

The Gwanak-Gu Office needs reliable storage with minimum downtime for their 24/7 non-stop surveillance operation. Infortrend storage's dual controller feature, high availability design and hot swappable modular components ensure uninterrupted operation for Gwanak-Gu.

Thomas Kao, senior director of Product Planning at Infortrend commented, "Infortrend is honored to have been selected to support the storage of video data for the Gwanak-Gu Office for so many years. We will continue to provide top-notch products and all-round services for the Gwanak-Gu Office and customers around the world."

For more details about this success story, click here.

About Gwanak-Gu

Gwanak District (Gwanak-Gu) is nestled in the southwestern part of Seoul with a population 520,000, the second highest in Seoul. Gwanak-Gu is the most popular district for its attractions, such as Seoul National University, the top-ranked university in Korea, and Mt. Gwanak, which has a popular hiking trail with Seoul citizens. It is especially famous for 'General Gang Gam-chan (Goryeo General) Festival' held in every spring. For more information, visit http://www.gwanak.go.kr.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Infortrend Europe Ltd.
Agnieszka Wesolowska
Tel:+44-1256-305-220
E-mail: marketing.eu@infortrend.com  

TOP STORIES
Реклама