The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, Introducing 20th-Century Japanese Art

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201702038461/)

The museum is conveniently located for those visiting the Imperial Palace, and a must-see place particularly in spring when cherry blossoms are in full bloom. You can view Japanese paintings acclaimed as masterpieces along with cherry blossoms, thereby enjoying Japan's graceful spring.

- The museum's collection gallery displays 200 works from its collection of more than 13,000 works - mainly masterpieces of modern Japanese art. You can learn of the 20th-century history of Japanese art from works on display with English explanations.

- For the cherry blossom season of 2017, the museum's collection exhibition titled "MOMAT Collection" will present art works, including KAWAI Gyokudo's "Parting Spring" depicting cherry blossoms falling onto the surface of water and KIKUCHI Hobun's "Fine Rain on Mt. Yoshino," from February 18 to April 16. The museum will also hold a special exhibition, titled "The Cosmos in a Tea Bowl -- Transmitting a Secret Art Across Generations of the Raku Family," on the first floor, displaying masterpieces of "Raku" ware reflecting the philosophy of "wabi-cha" (a style of tea ceremony featuring refined simplicity).

- Main attractions of the museum include the "highlight" corner, where the essence of its collection is condensed to allow visitors to enjoy art works in a short period of time, and an observation lounge on the fourth floor commanding a panoramic view of the nature-rich Imperial Palace and skyscrapers.

2017 spring exhibitions

- "MOMAT Collection": February 18 - May 21; 2nd - 4th floors

- "The Cosmos in a Tea Bowl -- Transmitting a Secret Art Across Generations of the Raku Family": March 14 - May 21; 1st floor

Access to the museum: 3 minutes' walk from 1b exit of Takebashi Station on Tokyo Metro Tozai Line; about 20 - 25 minutes' walk from JR Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station on Tokyo Metro subway lines

Tel: +81-3-5777-8600

Website: http://www.momat.go.jp/english/